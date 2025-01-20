Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, & Music Icons Who've Performed at Presidential Inaugurations

From Beyoncé to Fleetwood Mac, inauguration performances serve as a sound of the times.

Over the decades, U.S. presidential inaugurations have become not just a political milestone but a cultural event thanks to its star-studded lineup of performers.

Effortlessly blending the gravitas of the historic moment with the unifying power of music, inauguration performances set a tone for a new administration. From serenades from Beyoncé to massive concerts, dozens of iconic performances have emerged from inauguration ceremonies. As a celebration of culture and diversity, these performances also coincidentally serve as a musical time capsule, with legions of Americans tuning in for the festivities.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood's Super Bowl National Anthem Hit High Notes Beyond Comprehension

Ahead of Sunday Night Football queen Carrie Underwood's upcoming performances in President-elect Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, we're venturing back through the decades to remember some of the biggest stars who've graced Washington, D.C. during the passing of the baton.

Joe Biden's 2021 Inauguration: Lada Gaga, Garth Brooks, and J-Lo

Musician Lady Gaga performs during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021; Inductee Carole King performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Image; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Due to the pandemic, the Biden administration hosted a "We the People" virtual concert fundraiser, which saw performances from Carole King, Ben Harper, AJR, will.i.am, James Taylor, Michael Bivins, and Fall Out Boy (via Rolling Stone). There was also a Celebrating America televised special, which featured performances from Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, Tim McGraw, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry.

Lady Gaga performed the national anthem at Biden's inauguration, which also saw performances from Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez.

Donald Trump's 2017 Inauguration: The Rockettes and Toby Keith

Country singer Toby Keith performs for US President-elect Donald Trump and his family during a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2017; The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

AGT star Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem at the 2017 inauguration, with New York City's high-kicking dance troupe, The Rockettes, also performing at Trump's inaugural ball later during the festivities. The Trump administration also hosted a preinaugural celebration that featured performances from Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, and The Frontmen of Country (via NYT).

RELATED: A Deep Dive Into the Radio City Rockettes — and How to Audition to Become One

Barack Obama's 2013 Inauguration: Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys

Beyonce performs the National Anthem to conclude the 57th Presidential Inauguration ceremonial swearing-in of US President Barack Obama at the US Capitol on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC; Kelly Clarkson performs during the 57th Presidential Inauguration ceremonial swearing-in at the US Capitol on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC; Alicia Keys sings before the arrival of US President Barack Obama to the Commander-In-Chief's Inaugural Ball January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Photo: Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images; Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Beyoncé performed the national anthem at Obama's second inauguration, with James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson also performing songs at the televised ceremony (via Rolling Stone). On the night of the inauguration, Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley, and Jennifer Hudson were among the acts who performed during the Commander-in-Chief Ball. The Voice Coach John Legend was among the stars who performed at Obama's Inaugural Youth Ball, featuring T-Pain, Usher, Amber Riley, Katy Perry, Darren Criss, and Common.

Barack Obama's 2009 Inauguration: Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and Shakira

Shakira performs at "We are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" presented exclusively by HBO on Sunday January 18th 2009; Bruce Springsteen appears at "We are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" presented exclusively by HBO on Sunday January 18th 2009; Beyonce performs at "We are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" presented exclusively by HBO on Sunday January 18th 2009. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NBC confirmed that Obama and Michelle Obama attended 10 inaugural balls on the evening of their first inauguration. While celebrating the couple's first dance in office, Beyoncé serenaded the couple with a rendition of Etta James' "At Last." A few days before the inauguration, the Obama administration hosted a concert celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. That concert featured performances from Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, James Taylor with John Legend and Jennifer Nettle, John Mellencamp, Josh Groban, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder with Usher and Shakira, U2, and Pete Seeger. (via Variety).

George W. Bush's 2005 Inauguration: Hilary Duff, Jojo, and Kelsey Grammer

Hilary Duff during Hilary Duff Visits MuchMusic Studios - January 12, 2005 at Chum City Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; JoJo performs at "Hope Rocks" Benefit Concert - Show - August 13, 2005. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage; John Sciulli/WireImage

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Bennett sang the national anthem during Bush's 2005 inauguration, and Susan Graham and Denyce Graves also performed at the swearing-in ceremony. Some of the headliners for Bush's America's Future Rocks Today inaugural concert included JoJo, Hilary Duff, Kelsey Grammer, Gloria Estafan, Ruben Studdard, 3 Doors Down, and Boxkar (CBS reported).

George W. Bush's 2001 Inauguration: Destiny's Child and Jessica Simpson

Ricky Martin performs for at The Inaugural Opening Celebration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 18 January, 2001 in Washington, DC; Destiny's Child performs at the "Celebrating America''s Youth" pop concert which was attended by President-Elect George W. Bush on the eve of the 54th Presidential Inauguration ceremony, January 19, 2001 in Washington, DC; Jessica Simpson performs January 18, 2001 at the Inaugural Opening Celebration held a the Lincloln Memorial in Washington, DC. Photo: Tom Mihalek/AFP via Getty Images; David McNew/Newsmakers; Mark Wilson/Newsmakers

Fun fact: The U.S. Marine Band, endearingly known as "The President's Own," celebrated its 200th year of participating in the presidential inauguration during Bush's 2001 ceremony. The administration's Inaugural Concert Celebrating America's Youth featured a lineup straight out of a Spotify Y2K playlist, with 98 Degrees, Destiny's Child, and Jessica Simpson being some of the night's biggest headliners (Vogue confirms).

Bill Clinton's 1993 Inauguration: Fleetwood Mac, Barbra Streisand, and Michael Jackson

Fleetwood Mac performs the song "Don't Stop"' at Bill Clinton's The Presidential Inaugural gala at the Capitol Center in Landover Maryland in 1993. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Singer Marilyn Horne sang the national anthem at Clinton's swearing-in ceremony, with the administration celebrating the inauguration with a gala attended by a star-studded of performers. Headliners of the night included Fleetwood Mac, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Judy Collins, Aretha Franklin, and Michael Bolton, with Clinton even flexing his skills on the saxophone during the festivities.

Jimmy Carter's 1977 Inauguration: Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt

Aretha Franklin rehearsing for Inaugural Eve program for newly elected US President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale at the Kennedy Center; Linda Ronstadt performs at the Greek Theater on September 17, 1977 in Berkeley, California. Photo: Sahm Doherty/Getty Images; Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Carter held an inaugural ball attended by many celebrities of the time, with performances from Aretha Franklin, Linda Ronstadt, and the cast of the Broadway musical 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And anyone looking to relive the historic moment is in luck — the inaugural celebration was turned into a 1977 TV movie.

RELATED: All About President Jimmy Carter's Family

Richard Nixon's 1973 Inauguration: Ethel Ennis

Ethel Ennis sings on the steps of the U.S Capitol during Nixon's second inauguration in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 1973. Photo: Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Nixon invited jazz icon Ethel Ennis to perform the national anthem at his 1973 ceremony. Ennis sang an a capella rendition of the national anthem, which she said "set a precedent" for opting to forego instrumental accompaniment for the performance.

Where to watch the 2025 Inauguration

The inauguration of Donald J. Trump and JD Vance will be broadcast live by NBC News across NBC, NBC News NOW, and NBCNews.com on Monday, January 20. NBC News' inauguration coverage will begin on TODAY at 7 a.m. ET, with anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker reporting live from the nation's capital. Starting at 10 a.m. ET, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will lead NBC News' coverage of the inauguration.

Those looking to stream the festivities can do so via the NBC News NOW streaming channel on YouTube, Peacock, and other streaming platforms. NBCNews.com and the NBC News app will also both begin streaming live coverage at 7 a.m. ET, featuring an up-to-the-minute live blog of the day.