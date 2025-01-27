John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Beloved Oldest Dog, Penny, Dies

Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend Get Deep | Behind the Mic | The Voice

The three-legged French bulldog was part of Legend and his family's life for more than a decade.

John Legend and his family said goodbye to a dear friend over the weekend.

Fans are heartbroken to hear that the family's adorable three-legged French bulldog, Penny, died in her sleep on Sunday. In a heartfelt January 26 Instagram post, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, broke the unexpected news, sharing photos of the adorable pup alongside a message that will resonate with dog lovers everywhere.

"Our beautiful little tripod queen, Penny, passed on peacefully in her sleep today," she wrote. "Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy. She loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even til her last weeks."

The four-photo carousel showed off Penny's sweet and goofy side. She was incredibly photogenic, whether proudly holding a tennis ball in her mouth or happily posing alongside Legend's oldest son, Miles.

Penny always held a special place in Legend's heart, after all, she was born the same day Legend and Teigen married.

"Penny was born the week Chrissy and I got married and we got her from a shelter in South Carolina when I was on the All of Me Tour. She's our oldest and most loving dog," he wrote in a February 2024 Instagram caption. The couple have three other family dogs: Penny, Pearl, and Pebbles.

Longtime fans know that Legend and Penny were very close — the cutie was often spotted lounging in his arms every chance she got over the years! (She was definitely a little cuddle bug.)

It's undoubtedly a challenging time for everyone in the Legend family, but Teigen passed along a message that puts everything in perspective:

"Never forget that while every pup is just a few chapters in your long life, for them you are their entire book, their entire lives," she added to her caption.

Watch John Legend return to The Voice on February 3

After the thrilling conclusion of Season 26 of The Voice which saw rookie Coach Michael Bublé walk away victorious thanks to unbelievable performances by Sofronio Vasquez, fans barely have time to catch their breath because Season 27 is right around the corner.

Bublé will be back to defend his title beginning February 3, but he'll be facing his stiffest competition yet: country superstar Kelsea Ballerini joins returning Coaches Adam Levine and Legend himself in a star-studded Coaching lineup!

Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Legend didn't participate in Season 26 due to scheduling issues — but let's face it: Legend is too much of a force to be reckoned with to sit out more than one season! The competition, suspense, and magical musical moments begin again on Monday, February 3, exclusively on NBC — don't miss out.