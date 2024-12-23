Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon New This Week? December 23, 2024

It's been another busy year at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Over the past few weeks Jimmy Fallon has sat down with big name celebs like Angelina Jolie, Martha Stewart, Jon Hamm, and Cher — just to name a few. In addition to all-star interviews, musical artists like Jin, Gwen Stefani, Body Count, Kelsea Ballerini, and André 3000 also slayed The Tonight Show stage with their electric live performances.

Outside of Studio 6B, Fallon released Holiday Seasoning, his collection of original tinsel tunes featuring collaborations with famous friends like Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, the Jonas Brothers, and Dolly Parton.

Not only did Holiday Seasoning debut at number one on the Billboard Comedy Albums chart, but the album's release was celebrated with an NBC primetime special, Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, which premiered December 4 following the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting.

Is The Tonight Show new this week? Check out everything you need to know about The Tonight Show guests the week of December 23.

Jimmy Fallon during “Thank You Notes” on The Tonight Show Starring Episode 2020 on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon new the week of December 23, 2024? No.

There are no new episodes the week of December 23, as The Tonight Show cast and crew are taking a much-deserved break for the holidays.

Check out the lineup of Tonight Show episodes for the week of December 23, below:

Monday, December 23: John Mulaney, Linda Cardellini, and musical guests Julien Baker & TORRES. (Original air date 12/10/24)

Tuesday, December 24: Pre-empted

Wednesday, December 25: Martin Short, Chloe Fineman and musical guests Jimmy Fallon & The Roots. (Original air date 12/19/24)

Thursday, December 26: Gwyneth Paltrow, DJ Khaled, and musical guest TV On The Radio. (Original air date 11/21/24)

Friday, December 27: Ray Romano, Rosé, and musical guest Rosé. (Original air date 12/11/24)

You can also catch up on Tonight Show episodes anytime on Peacock.

