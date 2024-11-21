Bowen Yang Had to Apologize After Kissing Ariana Grande Too Hard on SNL (Extended)

The BTS member made first solo visit to The Tonight Show, and performed his new "Running Wild" single.

Why Jin Dedicated His New Happy Album to Fans After His Military Service

It was a Happy affair when Jin made his triumphant return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On November 20, the BTS member sat down with Jimmy Fallon for his first Tonight Show appearance since he completed his 18 months of mandatory South Korean military service in June 2024. It was doubly special for being Jin's very first solo Tonight Show debut.

Jin's interview with Fallon spanned a variety of topics, from being a torchbearer at the 2024 Olympics to who gave him his "Worldwide Handsome" nickname (spoiler alert: He coined it himself), and why he wrote a tribute song about a tuna fish.

Jin taught Jimmy Fallon the Super Tuna dance

"I really love fishing, but I've never caught a tuna. So I made this song with the hope of a catching a tuna," he said, when asked his hit, "Super Tuna." "This is basically my love letter to the Dragon King under the sea."

Jin then showed Fallon some fishy moves.

How Jin's Happy is different from a BTS album

When it came to how his new solo album, Happy, is different than a BTS release, Jin explained, "A BTS album incorporates the opinions of all members, so it is a mix of many individual opinions. Whereas for this album it includes my opinion only."

"So it feels more personal to me," he told the Tonight Show Host. Not only is Happy the album personal for Jin, but the word itself is special to him — which is why he chose it for the title.

Singer-songwriter Jin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2055 on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Happiness is a very important word and holds value for me. Simply because it is so important to me," he said. "I wanted to express happiness through music so that's why the title of my album is Happy."

At the end of the interview, Jin revealed that the album's closing track, "I Will Come to You," is dedicated to the BTS Army, saying, "For a year and a half I had limited opportunity to see my fans. So this song captures how much I missed them during that time," he continued, referring to his absence from the spotlight during his military service.

Jin performs "Running Wild" on The Tonight Show

Jin: Running Wild

Speaking of fans, he treated them to a special live performance of his latest single, "Running Wild."

The performance took BTS Army on a road trip, rocking out in front of a highway backdrop adorned with signs, and one that said a "Happy Journey" was ahead.

Judging from the audience's screams, we think Jin's fans are pretty Happy to see him back onstage.