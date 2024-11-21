Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Why Jin Dedicated His New Happy Album to Fans After His Military Service
The BTS member made first solo visit to The Tonight Show, and performed his new "Running Wild" single.
It was a Happy affair when Jin made his triumphant return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
On November 20, the BTS member sat down with Jimmy Fallon for his first Tonight Show appearance since he completed his 18 months of mandatory South Korean military service in June 2024. It was doubly special for being Jin's very first solo Tonight Show debut.
RELATED: Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Whistles Gorgeous, Haunting Version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Jin's interview with Fallon spanned a variety of topics, from being a torchbearer at the 2024 Olympics to who gave him his "Worldwide Handsome" nickname (spoiler alert: He coined it himself), and why he wrote a tribute song about a tuna fish.
Jin taught Jimmy Fallon the Super Tuna dance
"I really love fishing, but I've never caught a tuna. So I made this song with the hope of a catching a tuna," he said, when asked his hit, "Super Tuna." "This is basically my love letter to the Dragon King under the sea."
Jin then showed Fallon some fishy moves.
How Jin's Happy is different from a BTS album
When it came to how his new solo album, Happy, is different than a BTS release, Jin explained, "A BTS album incorporates the opinions of all members, so it is a mix of many individual opinions. Whereas for this album it includes my opinion only."
"So it feels more personal to me," he told the Tonight Show Host. Not only is Happy the album personal for Jin, but the word itself is special to him — which is why he chose it for the title.
"Happiness is a very important word and holds value for me. Simply because it is so important to me," he said. "I wanted to express happiness through music so that's why the title of my album is Happy."
At the end of the interview, Jin revealed that the album's closing track, "I Will Come to You," is dedicated to the BTS Army, saying, "For a year and a half I had limited opportunity to see my fans. So this song captures how much I missed them during that time," he continued, referring to his absence from the spotlight during his military service.
RELATED: Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Whistles Gorgeous, Haunting Version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow"
Jin performs "Running Wild" on The Tonight Show
Speaking of fans, he treated them to a special live performance of his latest single, "Running Wild."
The performance took BTS Army on a road trip, rocking out in front of a highway backdrop adorned with signs, and one that said a "Happy Journey" was ahead.
Judging from the audience's screams, we think Jin's fans are pretty Happy to see him back onstage.