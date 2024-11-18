The two recreated the classic Creed music video, sharing it during the special Tonight Show Sunday night episode.

Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon Are Two Scott Stapps in Their Creed "Arms Wide Open" Video

Jon Hamm has made 12 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and he was a guest on the special Sunday night episode on November 17. So what better way to mark the occasion than by... recreating a classic Creed music video?

During Hamm's visit, he and Jimmy Fallon reminisced about their very different high school experiences, and Hamm compared hosting Saturday Night Live to riding a rollercoaster.

They also looked back at that time when they were supposedly both Scott Stapp, the lead singer of the late '90s alt rock band, Creed, whose music has gone through a resurgence in popularity over the past couple of years.

"Jon, you know, there's something I've been meaning to talk to you about," Fallon asked Hamm. "Do you remember when we used to be Creed?"

"Of course I remember. We were the lead singer of the band Creed," the Emmy winner replied matter-of-factly.

"We did that one music video together on the Scottish glen," Fallon continued.

"Yeah, of course I remember that. Just beautiful," said Hamm, as Fallon added, "I remember it too. I remember it like it was just yesterday."

Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon recreated Creed's iconic "Arms Wide Open" video on the Sunday night episode

After reminding the audience that they actually were in Creed, they "flashed back" to star in a parody of the "Arms Wide Open" music video, which is instantly recognizable to any MTV-obsessed millennial.

Hamm and Fallon do their best Stapp impression, singing the power ballad while dressed in the singer's black leather pants, matching yellow jacket, and of course matching Stapp wigs.

The two embraced the dramatics of the 1999 music video, with wind machines blowing their long hair, as they stood with their arms, appropriately, wide open. Their video ended with Hamm and Fallon standing face-to-face in a nest on the top of a mountain peak. They continued to sing as they randomly pulled snacks out of each other's back pockets to munch on.

It was the perfect way to celebrate the song's 25th anniversary — even if their version didn't include meteorites raining down, or a medieval tower as featured in the original.

"It was crazy times, man," Hamm said after the video ended.

"That was the best, when we were Creed," Fallon agreed. Watch the clip above.