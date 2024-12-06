The Painful Reason Angelina Jolie Was Barefoot on the Tonight Show (VIDEO)

Angelina Jolie Makes "Barefoot" Return to Late Night After Decade Away to Talk Maria, The Outsiders

Angelina Jolie Makes "Barefoot" Return to Late Night After Decade Away to Talk Maria, The Outsiders

The Maria star made quite the entrance for her first late night appearance in more than a decade.

Angelina Jolie made a surprising entrance when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On the December 5 episode, the Maria star walked out wearing a gorgeous black gown, but without matching shoes because she was barefoot — a noticeable fashion choice, which Jimmy Fallon had to ask her about as soon as she sat down for her interview.

"I notice you're barefoot. Did you forget your shoes?" Fallon jokingly asked Jolie.

"I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided..." she answered, as she briefly touched her foot.

"No, you don't have to wear shoes. Yeah, just be comfortable. We're just happy you're here," Fallon said. Fans agreed, with one viewer commenting on the Instagram post of her entrance: "She is elegant and beautiful with or without shoes."

This was Jolie's first late night talk show appearance in more than a decade, and even though she clearly felt the love from the adoring audience, she admitted, "By the way, I get very nervous on talk shows. I get very uncomfortable, and I haven't done one for like a decade... This is so not my thing."

Actress Angelina Jolie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 20 Episode 64 on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Oscar-winning actress might have been nervous, but Fallon kept her at ease as the two discussed topics near and dear to Jolie's heart, like her children, and being a producer for The Outsiders Broadway musical.

"Yes. I think it's good to be an outsider, right? I was thinking, like, what it is to be an outsider," she answered after Fallon asked if she was an outsider in school. "And I think... to be somebody who's comfortable with other people, maybe not understanding who you are or knowing what you do, or you don't feel as understood or connected, but you know who you are and you're okay with that. It's a good thing."

Another topic covered during their conversation was the surprising reveal of an alternative career path Jolie almost embarked on: Funeral director.

"Is it true that prior to acting, you were studying to become a funeral director?" asked The Tonight Show Host.

Actress Angelina Jolie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 20 Episode 64 on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Yes. Doesn't it make sense, though? My grandfather died, and I remembered thinking this is not how they should be. This should be a celebration of life," she explained. "And since I'm not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought this would be a great career path for me. I could, like, make this better. I could do a thing here."

"It's my fallback career," Jolie added with a laugh. But judging from the raves she's getting in Maria we doubt she'll need it.