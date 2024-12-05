Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Ice T Reveals a Golden Rule That Keeps Him & Wife Coco From Arguing: “We Just…"
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also told Jimmy Fallon all about daughter Chanel's week-long birthday celebration.
While Ice T is many things — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cast member, rapper, and Body Count bandleader, to name a few — he's a family man first and foremost. And his December 4 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon included plenty of updates on his wife, Coco Austin, and their nine-year-old daughter Chanel, who just celebrated her birthday in what Ice T called a full "week holiday."
When Jimmy Fallon asked Ice T how his holidays are going so far — which included Chanel's birthday celebrations — he was quick to credit his wife of 23 years for the frequently-unsung work of making holiday magic.
"Christmas — Coco does all that," the actor and performer said. "If it wasn't for her, there would be no holidays, as far as Ice T is concerned."
Ice T talks daughter Chanel's birthday and a secret to his "long" marriage to Coco Austin
The festivities kicked off in the southwest. "[Chanel's] birthday landed this year on Thanksgiving," Ice T told Fallon. "She kind of had, like, a week holiday, because we went to Arizona. That's where Coco's family is."
Ice T shared that it was a busy trip, and said that a key to his and Coco's marital harmony is her acceptance of when he's game for a big plan, and when he's not.
"They went on this train ride called the Polar Express, to God knows where in the mountains and all that. I don't do that," he told Fallon. "One of the reasons we've been able to be married so long is, Coco already knows the things I won't do."
"She's like, 'We're gonna do this. You don't want to do it, but we're going to do this,'" Ice T continued. "And we don't argue about it! We just let it ride like that."
Ice T once surprised the Tonight Show audience by bringing out baby Chanel
Fallon said that he's known Ice T's daughter "since she was a baby baby," and that's no lie: He and Coco brought tiny infant Chanel to The Tonight Show back in 2016, surprising the audience.
Chanel, held by Coco, wore a precious frilly red dress, matching headband, and teeny-tiny Mary Jane shoes for the occasion as she slept in her mom's lap.
Watch that appearance below, and watch Ice T's full interview — in which he talks about Season 26 of SVU and Body Count's new album, Merciless — above.