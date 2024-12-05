Ice T Reveals a Golden Rule That Keeps Him & Wife Coco From Arguing: “We Just…"

While Ice T is many things — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cast member, rapper, and Body Count bandleader, to name a few — he's a family man first and foremost. And his December 4 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon included plenty of updates on his wife, Coco Austin, and their nine-year-old daughter Chanel, who just celebrated her birthday in what Ice T called a full "week holiday."

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Ice T how his holidays are going so far — which included Chanel's birthday celebrations — he was quick to credit his wife of 23 years for the frequently-unsung work of making holiday magic.

"Christmas — Coco does all that," the actor and performer said. "If it wasn't for her, there would be no holidays, as far as Ice T is concerned."

RELATED: All the Moving Details From Ice T & Coco's Wedding Ceremonies (Yes, Plural)

Ice T talks daughter Chanel's birthday and a secret to his "long" marriage to Coco Austin

The festivities kicked off in the southwest. "[Chanel's] birthday landed this year on Thanksgiving," Ice T told Fallon. "She kind of had, like, a week holiday, because we went to Arizona. That's where Coco's family is."

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

Ice T shared that it was a busy trip, and said that a key to his and Coco's marital harmony is her acceptance of when he's game for a big plan, and when he's not.

"They went on this train ride called the Polar Express, to God knows where in the mountains and all that. I don't do that," he told Fallon. "One of the reasons we've been able to be married so long is, Coco already knows the things I won't do."

"She's like, 'We're gonna do this. You don't want to do it, but we're going to do this,'" Ice T continued. "And we don't argue about it! We just let it ride like that."

Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ice T once surprised the Tonight Show audience by bringing out baby Chanel

Fallon said that he's known Ice T's daughter "since she was a baby baby," and that's no lie: He and Coco brought tiny infant Chanel to The Tonight Show back in 2016, surprising the audience.

Chanel, held by Coco, wore a precious frilly red dress, matching headband, and teeny-tiny Mary Jane shoes for the occasion as she slept in her mom's lap.

Watch that appearance below, and watch Ice T's full interview — in which he talks about Season 26 of SVU and Body Count's new album, Merciless — above.