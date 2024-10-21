All the Moving Details From Ice T & Coco's Wedding Ceremonies (Yes, Plural)

"He became my best friend, and this instantly was someone I didn't want to live without," Coco Austin said about Ice T. Aww!

After meeting on set in 2001 and dating long distance for several months, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice T and Coco Austin knew they were in it for the long haul. And they're so in love, they've tied the knot three times. Read all about their wedding(s) below.

Ice T and Coco Austin had a romantic first wedding in Las Vegas

Coco wrote on her now-defunct blog, "He became my best friend and this instantly was someone I didn't want to live without. We just knew we wanted to be together, we were like yin and yang, like peanut butter and jelly. LOL," per People.

On New Year's Eve 2001, they got hitched at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, in what she called the most romantic, beautiful moment ever."

"We didn't tell no body [sic], no family, no friends, we just kept it between us, we didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings so we just kept it to ourselves ... I will never forget looking at him face to face just me and him no one else in the room but a priest and a pianist. He got choked up while he spoke which made me get choked up," the model wrote. See a photo from the amazing night here.

Five years later, they wed legally in the same spot

Ice T and Coco Austin attend the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While romantic, that first wedding wasn't technically legal, as the pair hadn't obtained a marriage license. Back in Las Vegas for another New Year's Eve celebration in 2006, they had a fully legal re-do.

"We told everybody we were married, but we weren't legally married," Ice T told People. At the clerk's office, they met a fan behind the counter. "She’s like, 'Y'all getting no license unless you take a picture with me.' So, I had to take a picture with all the girls there, and we came out and there’s a limo outside. They really want to get you married. You know, short and sweet across the street."

License in hand, they went back to Caesar's Palace, where they were told the hotel chapel was closed. "I never say my name but I said, 'It’s Ice-T.' [The man running the chapel] said, 'Bulls---.' So, I went down to the elevator to the fifth floor and walked in. The guy was like, 'No f------ way.'" His reputation scored them an extra hour.

The couple was recognized by a group of fans in the elevator, who could tell by Coco's bouquet what they were up to. "The kids were like, ‘Ice-T, yo! Y’all just got married?'" he recalled. "So, they threw us a reception in the elevator. They were partying and blowing horns and s---."

Their vow renewal was a much more lavish affair

For their 10-year anniversary, the couple renewed their vows on their reality show, Ice Loves Coco.

Despite fears that Coco’s pregnant sister might not be able to make it, the party went off without a hitch. The wedding-like ceremony was conducted by Don Magic Juan, an ordained minister, in Los Angeles.

Ice-T and wife Coco arrive to renew their wedding vows at W Hollywood on June 3, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Austin wore a sparkly princess gown with a tiara, while Ice T opted for a dapper white suit with a red rose boutonniere.. Their friends and family were in the audience, and many made speeches, including the groom’s longtime friend, current The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg.

“We were feeling the love right then,” the actor said of the celebration. Austin was particularly moved by the moment Ice’s son said he loved her, and by seeing her husband crying.