Ice T's Daughter Chanel Takes Over Olivia Benson's Desk During Exclusive SVU Set Visit

The rapper, who's played Fin Tutuola for 24 years, brought his 8-year-old daughter Chanel for an exclusive SVU set tour.

Watch out, Mariska Hargitay; someone may be gunning for your job!

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

Chanel, the adorable 8-year-old daughter of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice T and his wife, Coco Austin, recently visited the SVU set and was treated to a unique behind-the-scenes tour — during filming, no less — of one of the most famous sound stages in TV.

Austin and Wolf Entertainment's Instagram accounts shared the reel on August 3. You see a cameraman helping Chanel use a huge piece of equipment, as well as her sitting side-by-side with her dad in a director's chair. But the pest part is the final clip where Chanel answers a call at Benson's desk which is eventually outfitted with a "Capt. Chanel" name plate.

"Oh no @babychanelnicole is taking over @nbclawandorder !! Watch out directors, camera men and even Olivia Benson's spot! Don't sleep on this chick! She does it all! -@wolfentertainment #lawandordersvu #nbc #lawandorder,” Ice T said.

Chanel looked like she was on cloud nine. She seemed genuinely overwhelmed with the set, but nothing topped when she was allowed to commandeer an honest-to-goodness camera! Is a future as a director in the 8-year-old's future? Only time will tell, but she's off to a great start.

Hargitay, who's famously portrayed the iconic Olivia Benson for two and a half decades, is appreciative of little Chanel's arrival on set — even if she had to temporarily give up her own desk for Ice T's sweet daughter.

"Thank God, somebody's holding down the fort!!!" Hargitay commented on Chanel's Instagram post.

Ice T gives shoutout to friend Flavor Flav at the Paris Olympics

Ice T attends the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th anniversary celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City; Flavor Flav speaks during a Team USA Water Polo press conference at the Main Press Centre on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

While Ice T isn't in Paris like his co-star Hargitay — who has been spotted cheering on Team USA in countless events and showing off her French speaking skills alongside her husband — he's finding other ways to get in on the action of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Ice T recently shared an Instagram post of his own, highlighting the superb piano skills of his close friend, Flavor Flav, who made headlines earlier this summer when he announced his intentions to sponsor the entire U.S. women's Olympic water polo team.

In the video Flavor Flav was seen showing off his skills in Paris during a break from being an enthusiastic spectator. It was a proud moment for the 66-year-old SVU star, who has shared the stage with Flavor Flav during their time in the seminal hip-hop group Public Enemy — a friendship that has been going strong since 1985.

For Ice T, his 25th season of SVU premieres in early 2025 on NBC — if Chanel hasn't taken her dad's job by then, of course.