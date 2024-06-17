Ice T & Daughter Chanel Had a Full Rock Star Moment on Stage With His Metal Band

We know where the Law & Order icon's littlest one gets her stage presence from!

Ice T's heavy metal band, Body Count, is currently on tour in Europe. And the group got a little help from a guest performer during a stop in Hamburg, Germany: Ice T's 8-year-old daughter, Chanel. Unsurprisingly, the Law & Order icon's daughter has natural rock star presence on stage.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Ice T's Daughter Chanel Looks So Grown Up Walking All 3 of Their Bulldogs At Once

Ice T and his daughter, Chanel, performed together on stage with his metal band, Body Count

Ice T's wife, model Coco Austin, took to Instagram to share several photos and videos of Body Count's adventures in Germany. In one video, Chanel gives a tour of the family's luxurious tour bus, where they crash while on the road. Austin also posted some photos of Chanel joining Body Count on stage, including one shot where she does a, "Rock on!" hand gesture. She's following quite nicely in her superstar father's footsteps. See the photos here.

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

RELATED: Ice T & His Family Rode Through the Airport on the Coolest Electric Suitcases (VIDEO)

All about Ice T's heavy metal band, Body Count

Fronted by Ice T, Body Count released their first album, which is self-titled, back in 1992. Their latest release, Carnivore, came out in 2020, and they have another LP in the works, Merciless, coming soon. Current members of the band include Ernie C., a guitarist, and Juan of the Dead, a rhythmic guitarist. The band has European tour dates until June 25.

Ice T's daughter, Chanel, is a social media star

Chanel is a little celebrity in her own right, with an Instagram follower count of over 400,000.

In an interview with People, Ice T opened up about Chanel's burgeoning social presence.

"It's fun and she likes doing it. If she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," he said. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we said got her a page that way if people want to watch our child grow, they can. We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, ‘don’t show her face.’ We're not concerned with that."

RELATED: Ice T's Daughter, Chanel, Cuddling With Family Bulldog Sparty Is So Tender

He continued, "We just feel like we're sharing something that makes us happy. Now, at some point, Chanel might say, 'Daddy or Mommy, I don't want to be on social media,' and we'll stop. But she's a normal kid. She wants to do her TikToks and her Reels...We do our parenting. I think the thing of it is, it's Ice-T and Coco. Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma."