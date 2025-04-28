All About LeAnn Rimes' Sweet Marriage to Husband Eddie Cibrian

The Voice Season 27 Mega Mentor LeAnn Rimes will have her hands full helping the competing Artists on their journeys to the Live Shows. And she's just as busy at home, with a husband and two on-the-go stepsons. Get to know her blended family with actor Eddie Cibrian, here.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian met on set in 2008

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian arrives at the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith at West Hall At Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Technically, the pair met back in the '90s, when Cibrian was a soap opera heartthrob and Rimes a teen singer. There's a picture that proves the moment happened, but it must have been nothing more than a photo op, as neither remembers the encounter. They met again as adults in 2008 while shooting the TV movie Northern Lights.

The two have gone on to collaborate more over the years. Their 2014 reality show, LeAnn & Eddie, lasted for one season, and Rimes guest-starred on Cibrian's TV series Country Comfort.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian got married in 2011

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian attend a Holiday Movies Event at on November 16, 2022. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Cibrian proposed in December 2010 with a five-carat diamond ring from jeweler Brent Polacheck, per People. The outlet further revealed that they tied the knot on April 22, 2011, in an intimate ceremony at a home in California, tricking their guests into thinking they were attending an engagement party, then surprising them with the actual wedding. The bride wore Reem Acra.

Ahead of their 10-year anniversary, Cibrian told ET, "You grow as a couple. Every day you find something else that you love about each other. It's wonderful. You have a real companion and somebody who's just there and [that you] trust with everything, they know everything. It's nice to have that."

LeAnn Rimes loves Eddie Cibrian's two sons

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend PEDIGREE Foundation BBQ, Boots & Bling Pawty to commemorate their 10-year anniversary at Marathon Music Works on October 11, 2018. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The PEDIGREE Foundation

“Happy O-fficial Birthday to this lil man!” the singer posted online when Cibrian's younger son Jake turned 11 in 2018. “I am so blessed to be his stepmom. What joy he brings to the lives of everyone he encounters,” she continued.

When Cibrian's older son Mason turned 20 in 2023, she was equally effusive, posting, "What a joy it has been to watch you grow and thrive. I’m so proud of you, we all are! Being your stepmom is a gift I forever cherish."

Their love is memorialized in song and video

In honor of their 11th wedding anniversary in April 2022, Rimes released the video for her song "How Much a Heart Can Hold," which features clips from their wedding and times together over the decade. She also revealed that she wrote the song for their wedding years ago.

The same year, Rimes released the video for her song "Spaceship," which Cibrian shot on an iPhone while the couple was walking in the Alabama Hills of California. In the video, Rimes wears only a blanket (and no makeup) and was able to be so raw and vulnerable because it was an intimate moment with her husband.

"Emotionally, I was able to go to the place that you see in the video because it was him...He knows me so well that he kind of can follow what's happening on my inner world to be able to capture it...It captured something that I don't think has ever been captured on film for me, which is this real, deep, inner world," she told ET.