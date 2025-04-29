Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Had a Spectacular Fairytale Wedding at Disney World

Happy's Place star Reba McEntire has enjoyed many milestones throughout her multi-decade career, but she'd never forget the moment she watched her son, former racecar driver Shelby Blackstock, get his happy ever after.

In February 2022, Blackstock married his longtime partner, Marissa Branch, in a fairy tale ceremony at Walt Disney World, and it was a Mickey-approved affair. People reports the couple exchanged vows in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom after the park had closed to guests, creating a magical atmosphere for the special day. The reception was thrown at Epcot, fireworks and all.

Adding to the celebrations, McEntire surprised attendees with a performance of her hit song "Fancy" during the reception, delivering her son and new daughter-in-law a dynamite wedding gift. From Branch walking down the aisle to "Tale as Old as Time" to the couple's romantic Cinderella coach send-off, Blackstock and Branch's wedding was a love letter to Disney and a night they'd never forget.

Reba McEntire, Shelby Blackstock, Shane Tarleton and Marissa Blackstock attend The Blueprint Supply Co. Underground Cocktail Club Opening Night on May 28, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In honor of the couple's third anniversary, Branch took to Instagram to share some must-see wedding highlights. In the Instagram carousel, a video shows the couple climbing aboard Cinderella's coach and some heartwarming pictures from the day.

"Three years ago, I said 'I do take this STUD' to my best friend, and it's been the greatest adventure ever since," Branch captioned the touching post. "Through every laugh, every challenge, and every unforgettable moment, there's no one else I'd rather do life with. Love you always, @shelbyblackstock —here's to forever! #ThreeYearsDownForeverToGo #becomingblackstocks💍."

Disney World holds a magical place in Blackstock and Branch's hearts

As Blackstock and Branch continue their love story, their Disney wedding remains a cherished memory and testament to their shared love for the theme park. The couple's choice to celebrate their union at the theme park was rooted in Branch's childhood memories.

"My mom worked there when she was younger, managing the Small World ride. It was my Nana's favorite. She passed away in 2006 at the age of 57, while I was in middle school. She was my rock, and her passing affected me deeply," Branch told People. "To this day, one of my most cherished photos features the two of us on Small World. Shelby and I first visited Disney World together six years ago — the first time I had been back since my grandmother passed. We rode Small World in her memory, which was really moving for both of us."

Reba McEntire and her son Shelby Blackstock attend the 2018 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After Blackstock and Branch began dating in 2014, they enjoyed many dates at the Disney parks as a couple, adding another layer of sentiment to their venue locale. The couple fell in love at Disney, so why not tie the knot like a bona fide Prince and Princess?

"Epcot was the first place Shelby said 'I love you' and where he would later propose," Branch revealed. "Some of our happiest times together have happened at Epcot, so celebrating our nuptials there just made sense! Nana will undoubtedly be with us in spirit on the big day, most notably as our flower girls walk down the aisle to 'It's a Small World' in her honor — which brought instant waterworks from my mom when she learned of our plan!"

