Ice T's 3 Bulldogs Lounging Bellies-Up While Watching TV Is an Absolute Riot (PIC)

Ice T's three bulldogs always crack fans up.

In a hilarious Instagram photo shared by Ice T's wife, Coco Austin, their pups Alexis, Titan, and Spartacus Jr. took full advantage of a lounging opportunity: They all watched TV while completely belly-up. They sure know how to relax!

"I have a crazy life...lol #bedtime #icefamily," Coco captioned.

(That's putting it lightly. Who remembers when Ice T and his family rolled through an airport on motorized luggage earlier this summer?)

The three dogs are inseparable. They've been known to pass the time sunbathing together on rooftops and even enjoying a few walks around the block courtesy of Ice T's daughter, Chanel.

Of course, while seeing super cute pictures of Ice T's dogs is always welcome, fans these days are most excited to see the star return for the newest season of Law & Order: SVU!

Ice T looks back at his career as Season 26 of SVU approaches

The rapper-turned-actor returns to television when Season 26 premieres Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC. Even 10 years ago, Ice T was well aware of his career trajectory. In an October 2013 interview with Vice, Ice T realized that many people nowadays would associate him with his iconic role on SVU instead of his legendary rap career.

"You gotta think about it: I've been on Law & Order: SVU for 15 years," he explained. "If you're 17 now, that means I started when you were two. So you don't have a reference point for me as a rapper. Your mother does, your father does."

Ice T, Mariska Hargitay and Octavio Pisano are seen at the set of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit series on April 05, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Looking back before he was even cast as Odafin Tutuola, Ice T revealed series creator Dick Wolf's pitch to get the hip-hop legend to join the Law & Order universe.

"When Dick Wolf put me on the show, he said, 'Ice, you don't like the cops, do you?' I said, 'Not all of 'em. I ain't got problems. Some of 'em are cool.' He said, 'Well, play the cop we need,'" Ice T recalled. "So that's what you're really seeing. It's kinda like, if I was a cop, that's how I'd act. The thing about being on SVU is we're going after child molesters and rapists. So I'm not bustin' anybody in the gray area. I'm bustin' real scum. They don't even like them in prison. So if I gotta play a cop, lemme be an SVU detective."