All About the Tony-Winning Broadway Musical The Outsiders — and How to Get Tickets

The coming-of-age classic The Outsiders has found new life on Broadway, earning critical acclaim and sweeping the awards circuit for its captivating, faithful, and pulse-pounding adaptation.

Based on S.E. Hinton's beloved 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation, the reimagined stage production transforms the gripping tale of brotherhood and chosen family into a powerful musical experience. Since The Outsider's debut, the production has received praise for its compelling storytelling, innovative staging, and heart-stirring score. After receiving 12 Tony Award nominations in 2024, The Outsiders took home four awards, including Best Musical and Best Direction of a Musical.

As The Outsiders cast joins the mythic performance lineup for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28, fans will get a small taste of the Tony-winner's magic.

Whether you're a lifelong fan of the story or a theatre enthusiast seeking the next show to rave over, The Outsiders is a ticket you won't want to miss. Learn all about the show and how to score tickets to see The Outsiders, below.

Brody Grant (C) and the cast of "The Outsiders" perform onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

What is the Broadway show The Outsiders about? From Tony-winning director Danya Taymor, the musical adaptation of The Outsiders takes audiences back to 1960s Tusla, Oklahoma, the crucible of action-packed drama between two rival gangs: the working-class "Greasers" and the affluent "Socs." Like the beloved source material, the show follows teenager Ponyboy Curtis, the introspective Greaser at the heart of the story, as he navigates young love, loss, and the gritty reality of growing up on the wrong side of the tracks. Signature moments from the novel and the 1983 film — such as the rumble, the church fire, and the plea to "stay gold" — are all reimagined on stage with powerful music and pulse-pounding visuals. The heart-wrenching story is brought to new heights thanks to Taymor's masterful direction and larger-than-life staging; she knew that a violent story like The Outsiders demanded kinetic energy. "Part of why this story resonates is so many people experience violence as part of their lives from a very young age," Taymor told Variety in May 2024. "I needed to depict that in a way that felt as real and as visceral as the book does. And I needed to have the choreography show it in a slightly distorted way and to use lighting and sound that is slightly stylized. It's very cinematic."

The Outsiders Director Danya Taymor teamed up with Angelina Jolie

Patrick Wilson and honoree Danya Taymor, recipient of the Best Direction of a Musical award for "The Outsiders" pose during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

While The Outsiders has emerged as a Broadway must-see this season, it earned a certain A-lister's seal of approval while still in development at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2023. After Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne saw The Outsiders, they were blown away by the production and wanted to get involved. Jolie and Vivienne soon joined The Outsiders' creative team as producers, and Taymor reveals she couldn't be happier to have an award-winning film director and her daughter onboard.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"It's been invaluable," Taymor told Variety. "It's just exciting to have another powerful female director telling me they believe in my vision. She's encouraged me to stick to keeping it gritty and not watering down the aspects that make it painful and true. And to have Vivienne respond to the material so strongly made me feel like we were doing something right. It helps to have a real teenager around."

The Cast of "The Outsiders" pose at a photo call for the new Broadway musical based on the classic 1967 S.E. Hinton novel "The Outsiders" at Open Jar Studios on February 22, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Who is in the cast of The Outsiders? The Outsiders features a dynamite cast; the ensemble has been hailed for capturing the raw energy of Hinton's characters while bringing fresh vitality to the conflicts and connections that make The Outsiders such a cultural cornerstone. The Broadway cast of The Outsiders features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop "Soda" Curtis, Brent Comer as Darrel "Darry" Curtis, Joshua Boone as Dallas "Dally" Winston, Daryl Tofa as Keith "Two-Bit" Mathews, and Emma Pittman as "Cherry" Valance. "So many people are like [Ponyboy] right now, growing up with social media and seeing too much too fast...how do I take all this on so fast and stay gold?" The Outsiders star Brody told Playbill in March 2024. "How do I hold onto my youth and innocence and the light inside me? That's a challenge that's still alive today,"

Listen to The Outsiders soundtrack

The Outsiders boasts a book by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, who also assisted Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance on the music and lyrics for the production. The Outsiders' music adds a fresh verve to the timeless story, thanks partly to the expert blend of folk, bluegrass, Americana, and rock that transports listeners straight to 1960s Tulsa. Check out the full tracklist of songs, above.

How to get tickets to see The Outsiders

After making a literal splash on Broadway, tickets for The Outsiders are in high demand. Tickets are available on the official website for The Outsiders, with show dates until July 2025. The Outsiders is a must-see event that's captured the hearts of critics and audiences far and wide, and Taymor has a message for anyone considering seeing the show.

"Come! It’s going to be visceral, it’s going to be deeply embodied, you’re going to feel..." Taymore told Broadway World. "I don’t know what because I think there is a lot of different ways for audiences to connect. But I think there is a powerful story. You’ll be taken in, you’ll connect with the characters, and I think it will resonate on a personal level for every single person who comes through the door."