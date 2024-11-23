Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, November 23, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the November 23 episode.

Charli XCX brought the Brat last week on Saturday Night Live.

The "Apple" singer was the latest performer to pull double duty as both Host and Musical Guest. The November 16 episode featured hilarious sketches like "Babymoon," a sequel to Ariana Grande's viral "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch from earlier in the season; the SNL cast impersonating celebrities auditioning for Wicked,; a trip to see Shrek: The Musical; and an "It Girl Thanksgiving Special."

In addition to starring in sketches, Charli XCX also slayed it onstage, performing "360" and "Sympathy Is a Knife," two songs off her culture-shifting 2024 album, Brat.

Is Saturday Night Live new this week? Find out, below.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 23, 2024?

No.

NBC will re-air the September 28 episode hosted by Jean Smart as the cast and crew take a much-deserved break before the upcoming holiday. The highly-anticipated Season 50 premiere not only marked the SNL debut for the Emmy-winning Hacks star, but also for the episode's Musical Guest, "Lonely Road" singer Jelly Roll.

Who's hosting Saturday Night Live next week?

Since it will be the weekend after Thanksgiving, NBC will be re-airing the October 5 episode hosted by Nate Bargatze, with Musical Guest Coldplay.

How to watch A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

On the eve of the holiday, NBC will air A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 27 at 9/8c on NBC. The two-hour special will feature a compilation of the show's most memorable sketches about the annual festive feast from the past 50 seasons. A Saturday Night Thanksgiving will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day, Thursday, November 28.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock any time.