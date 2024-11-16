Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, November 16, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the November 16 episode.

For the first episode following the 2024 presidential election, stand-up comedian and actor Bill Burr brought the funny when he hosted Saturday Night Live on November 9. This installment kicked off with a cold open starring a "hot jacked Donald Trump" (played by James Austin Johnson), and the episode also featured a tribute to bald men, a Buffalo Wild Wings parody, and a surprisingly sentimental sketch reminding you to call your dad.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

For the Musical Guest, singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist Mk.gee made his SNL debut following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album, Two Star & the Dream Police, earlier this year.

Since SNL was new last weekend, you might be wondering if Saturday Night Live is new this week.

RELATED: Watch Bill Burr's SNL Monologue and Sketches from November 9, 2024

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 16, 2024?

Yes!

Who is this week's SNL Host?

Charli XCX.

The "Apple" singer is bringing Brat to the SNL stage. Charli has been a Musical Guest in the past, but this episode will mark her hosting debut. She previously appeared in two pre-taped SNL sketches, "The Christmas Socks" with Paul Rudd and "Meatballs" with Oscar Isaac.

RELATED: SNL's "Calling Dad" Sketch Is Surprisingly Emotional

Who is the musical guest?

Charli XCX.

The Grammy nominee is the latest performer to pull double duty as both Host and Musical Guest. Charli has appeared as Musical Guest twice before. Her debut was on December 13, 2014, during Martin Freeman's episode, and she returned for the March 5, 2022 episode with Host Oscar Isaac.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2024 SNL Thanksgiving Special

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50

RELATED: Every Musical Guest of SNL Season 50

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.