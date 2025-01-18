Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, January 18, 2025? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the January 18, 2025 episode.

It's 2025, which means Saturday Night Live's 50-season celebrations are in full swing!

Peacock's new four-part docuseries Beyond Saturday Night premiered on January 16, and Questlove's Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music airs January 27 on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

If you always dreamed of hosting your own episode of SNL, then get ready to live out your fantasies in "Live from New York: The SNL Experience." The new immersive attraction happening at New York City’s Rockefeller Center from January 30-February 2 will let fans "lead" an episode of the long-running late night show.

The celebrations will culminate with the three-hour primetime SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The program will air Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock.

And, of course, as all this goes on, SNL's 50th season carries on with new episodes. Here's what you need to know about Saturday Night Live's episode schedule this week:

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, January 18, 2025?

Dave Chappelle during Promos on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 11 on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Yes! The first new episode of 2025 will be hosted by Dave Chappelle, who is returning for his fourth stint as Host. The Musical Guest is Grammy-nominated rapper, GloRilla, who is making her SNL debut.

Questlove's 50 Years of SNL Music documentary

To keep the celebration going, NBC will broadcast the documentary Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and Questlove.

The three-hour special promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking, and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years." The movie premieres January 27 on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

Live from New York: The SNL Experience

Starting Thursday, January 30, you'll be able to "host" your own episode of Saturday Night Live in "Live from New York: The SNL Experience." The limited-time immersive attraction will let fans live out their SNL dreams by having them lead the long-running late night show.

Live from New York: The SNL Experience will be located in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, and will run from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2.

How can I watch past episodes of SNL?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock at any time.



You can watch new episodes on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.