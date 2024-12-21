Martin Short Reveals His Christmas Gifts For His Celebrity Friends

Martin Short and Hozier Want More Decorations for SNL's Christmas Show

Martin Short and Hozier Want More Decorations for SNL's Christmas Show

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the December 21 episode.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, December 21, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

After the Thanksgiving break, Saturday Night Live kicked off December with two back-to-back bangers of new episodes hosted by Paul Mescal (December 7) and Chris Rock (December 14).

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

So far, SNL's historic 50th season has been filled with superstar celebrity Hosts, surprise special guests, and has even brought back beloved characters from the past, like Dana Carvey's Church Lady. The year might be coming to a close, but the SNL Season 50 celebrations are just getting started — with plenty more planned for 2025.

Ahead of the Christmas hiatus, you may be wondering: Is there a new Saturday Night Live this week? Find out below.

RELATED: Chris Rock's Holiday SNL Episode Kicked off with an 8-Minute Standup Monologue

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, December 21, 2024?

Yes! SNL is new this week.

Who is this week's SNL Host?

Host Martin Short during Promos in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 10, Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Martin Short.

Short was an SNL cast member for one season — from 1984 to 1985. He first returned in 1986 to co-host with Chevy Chase and Steve Martin. Short hosted again, this time solo, in December 1996 and December 2012. He returned in December 2022 to co-host with his Only Murders in the Building co-star and friend, Steve Martin.

Who is the Musical Guest?

Hozier attends the Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 7, 2024. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver

Hozier.

The “Too Sweet” singer was previously the Musical Guest in October 2014. He recently released Unreal Unearth: Unending, the deluxe version of his hit 2023 album, Unreal Unearth, on December 6.

RELATED: Peacock's Beyond Saturday Night Docuseries Explores 50 Years of SNL

Watch Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

NBC is exploring the rich history of Saturday Night Live in an all-access four-part docuseries, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night. All four episodes debut on January 16, only on Peacock.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night features rare behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic late night series, celebrity interviews, and more than 60 contributors — including former cast members and writers — reflecting on working on the show.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live? Check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year. If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50

RELATED: Every Musical Guest of SNL Season 50