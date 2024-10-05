Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, October 5, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Nate Bargatze Thinks Kenan Thompson Has Been on SNL for 50 Years

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or a repeat? Here's everything to know about the October 5 episode.

On September 28, 2024, Saturday Night Live returned for its highly anticipated historic 50th season.

Hacks star Jean Smart was the season premiere Host, while "Lonely Road" singer Jelly Roll was the Musical Guest — both of them making their SNL debuts.

It was a packed episode, with plenty of political news to cover since SNL Season 49 ended back in May. In the star-studded cold open, not only did Maya Rudolph make her return as Vice President Kamala Harris, but so did SNL alums Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden and Andy Samberg as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan also made his SNL debut playing Minnesota governor and Harris running mate Tim Walz — while J.D. Vance was played by Season 50 cast member Bowen Yang.

Since the Season 50 premiere was last week, you might be wondering if Saturday Night Live is new this week.

Dana Carvey, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan pose together backstage at Saturday Night Live on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, October 5, 2024?

Yes!

Who is this week's SNL Host?

Nate Bargatze.

This is the comedian's second time hosting. Bargatze made his SNL debut on October 28, 2023. His original episode was notable for featuring the viral sketches "Lake Beach" and "Washington's Dream."

During his October 3 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, when asked if it has been easier doing SNL for a second time, Bargatze said, "I think I can take it in more now a little bit."

Who is the Musical Guest?

Coldplay.

The British rock group returns to Studio 8H for their eighth time performing on the show.

They made their SNL debut on the April 7, 2001 episode hosted by Alec Baldwin. Their most recent appearance was February 4, 2023, on the episode hosted by Pedro Pascal. Their October 5 appearance will air the day after their newest album, Moon Music, is released.

Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, and Will Champion of Coldplay attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all of the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 49 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.