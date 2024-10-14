Trump's Secret Calls to Putin, New York Jets Fire Head Coach: Late Night's News of the Week

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele Share What Inspired Their Will & Harper Documentary

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers New This Week? October 14-October 18, 2024

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week, or is it a repeat? Here's what to know about Seth Meyers' guests the week of October 14, 2024.

It's been a big year for Late Night. Back in April, Meyers sat down with his longtime friend Andy Samberg for a panel event at PaleyFest LA, celebrating a decade of the NBC late night talk show, and Meyers also officially signed on to stay at the Late Night desk through 2028.

In July, Late Night received two Emmy nominations for its 11th season, for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Music Direction. Fan-favorite YouTube series Late Night with Seth Meyers: Corrections also scored a nod for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

Late Night has now been nominated 11 times since it first got a nod for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2017.

So who's on Late Night the week of October 14, and is new or a rerun? Check out everything you need to know below.

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 24, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week, October 14, 2024?

No. The show is taking a brief hiatus ahead of what's going to be a busy fall in 30 Rock.

Check out the schedule for new episodes airing the week of October 14 below.

Monday, October 14: Kacey Musgraves and Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe. (Original air date 9/9/24)

Tuesday, October 15: Demi Moore and Jonathan Pryce. (Original air date 9/11/24)

Wednesday, October 16: Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Smith. (Original air date 9/12/24)

Thursday, October 17: Michael Bublé and Leanne Morgan. (Original air date 9/23/24)

Friday, October 18: Mariska Hargitay and Method Man. (Original air date 10/2/24)

Amy Poehler being interviewed by Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers on August 22, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

When will Late Night with Seth Meyers be back with new episodes?

New episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers will return on Monday, October 21, and will occupy its usual time slot of weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Who's on Late Night next week?

Stay tuned for updates!

The break is also an excellent opportunity to revisit some of the funniest entries in Late Night's "Day Drinking" series featuring Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Dua Lipa, and Julia Louis Dreyfus.

