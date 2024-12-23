John Mulaney Agreed to Star in Simon Rich's Play All In Before Reading the Script

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers New This Week? December 23-December 27, 2024

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week, or is it a repeat? Here's what to know about Seth Meyers' guests the week of December 23, 2024.

After scoring three 2024 Emmy nominations — two for Meyers' talk show and one for the fan-favorite YouTube series Late Night with Seth Meyers: Corrections — the Late Night Host had a busy fall, not only keeping up with the presidential election but also interviewing some of today's biggest stars.

Over the recent weeks, Meyers sat down with celebs like Kerry Washington, Eddie Redmayne, Colin Jost, and Kaley Cuoco, just to name a few. He also welcomed his parents and his brother for the annual Meyers Family Thanksgiving visit to Late Night.

So, who's on Late Night the week of December 23, and is it new or a rerun? Check out everything you need to know below.

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week, December 23, 2024? No. The show is taking a brief hiatus for the holidays.

Check out the schedule for episodes airing the week of December 23 below.

Monday, December 23: Nathan Lane, Rosemarie DeWitt and Amelia Dimoldenberg. (Original air date 10/8/24)

Tuesday, December 24: Pre-empted

Wednesday, December 25: The Meyers Family. (Original air date 11/28/24)

Thursday, December 26: Liam Neeson, Jenny Slate, and Tim O'Brien. (Original air date 10/22/24)

Friday, December 27: Jim Gaffigan and Allison Tolman. (Original air date 11/25/24)

When will Late Night with Seth Meyers be back with new episodes?

New episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers will return on Monday, January 6, and will occupy its usual time slot of weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Until then, you can always catch up on Late Night episodes anytime on Peacock.

Who's on Late Night next week?

Stay tuned for updates!

Watch The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve ​​​​Special

Ring in the New Year with The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve ​​​​Special, a compilation of the late night Host’s most hilarious and memorable “Day Drinking” segments, airing on NBC starting at 11:30 p.m. ET on December 31, 2024.

“Seth Meyers rings in the New Year by looking back on his many Day Drinking segments,” reads a synopsis for the special. “While we encourage you to drink responsibly, we will show you many instances where Seth did NOT because he was hanging with Rihanna, Post Malone, Will Forte, Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Kevin Hart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa.”