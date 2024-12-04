Seth Meyers' Family Hilariously Details His Brother Josh Meyers' Wedding with Photos

At This Point in the Broadcast: Seth's Family Shares What They're Thankful For

Seth Meyers and his brother Josh Meyers are used to reminiscing about fun Family Trips on their podcast — but one recent trip was extra special. On October 13, 2024, the clan gathered for Josh Meyers' wedding as he married his longtime girlfriend McKenzie Rollins.

The Meyers fam recounted the emotional wedding weekend during their annual Thanksgiving Day appearance, in which Seth Meyers' parents, Hilary and Larry Meyers — along with Josh Meyers — stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 28.

30 Rock star Jack McBrayer officiated the nuptials, with his antics getting a laugh from the guests, while Seth Meyers' three kids with wife Alexi Ashe took part in the ceremony.

Well, as they described it, Seth Meyers' three-year-old daughter actually opted out at the last minute.

"My daughter, Addie, her plan was to be a flower girl," Seth Meyers began.

"She just decided she didn't want to do it," Josh Meyers explained, adding that "she bailed" and sat on her grandfather Larry's lap instead.

After the ceremony, Josh Meyers' new wife thanked Addie for her participation. "And Addie, not to take credit for something she didn't do, said, 'I didn't do dat.'"

"She's a very honest girl," Seth Meyers joked. "She doesn't want a single lick of credit for something she didn't do."

Check out photos from Josh Meyers and McKenzie Rollins' wedding in the interview clip above.

Josh Meyers, Larry Meyers, Hilary Meyers and host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 28, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Seth Meyers' sons Axel and Ashe were ring bearers

The wedding party was a family affair nevertheless, with Seth Meyers' two sons, Ashe and Axel, and Rollins' nephew Oscar being the ring bearers for the ceremony.

"We had three little boys, three ring bearers, and we wanted them all to have something to carry," Josh Meyers explained after Seth Meyers showed a picture of the boys at the wedding.

"We didn't want someone to be left out, so we had three ring boxes and Jack told them all, 'This is very important. Don't open these boxes because we can't lose these rings," he continued.

"But we were worried they were going to shake them, so we had to put something in the third box — which was a pretzel," Josh Meyers continued. "And upon opening the box, Jack promptly ate the pretzel. Much to the delight of everyone at the wedding."

There was some brief concern when Axel kept saying he was a "ring burier" instead of "ring bearer," because as Josh Meyers revealed, "he's buried stuff before" — prompting Seth Meyers to tell the funny story of a pirate party gone wrong.

"He famously once buried his glasses at the beach. It was a pirate party, so he thought he'd bury the glasses," Seth Meyers recalled. "He made an X in the sand, and then a bunch of people walked around, and so he and I were looking for his glasses. We were so panicked, and he looked up at me and he goes, 'I wish I had my glasses!'"

During the Meyers family Thanksgiving episode, per tradition, Seth Meyers shared the annual video of Adelaide, Axel, and Ashe dressed as adorable turkeys (with their dog, Frisbee, dressed as a pilgrim).

Seth and His Family Share Their Annual Meyers Kids Turkey Clip for 2024

The wedding took place on Sunday, October 13, at Glen Falls House in Round Top, NY, which the bride and groom thought was an appropriate setting since they are both from New England.

During their Late Night appearance, the Meyers family continued to rave about the weekend, which included sharing hilarious stories behind the photos of choreographed mother-son dances, and Josh Meyers and Rollins doing the famous Dirty Dancing lift.

Looking back at the weekend, Larry Meyers explained what made this wedding extra fun, which was because it was just an extended party.

"I always think about weddings, so many times they're so formulaic. You go to a place, they say, 'This is how we do it' and everything else," Larry Meyers said.

"Josh and McKenzie planned the whole thing, and my attitude about weddings is the best way to have a good wedding is to plan a great party and then get married while you're at the party. This was, we started on a Friday afternoon, it ended on a Sunday night, and it was just a great party for three days, and they got married in the middle of it."

"It was exactly the way a wedding ought to be," he added.