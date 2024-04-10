Why Seth Meyers' Harry Potter-Obsessed Kids Said No to Meeting Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe Doesn't Want to Know Who's in the Merrily We Roll Along Audience

Daniel Radcliffe Shares How Jonathan Groff Screws with Him During Merrily We Roll Along

Daniel Radcliffe Shares How Jonathan Groff Screws with Him During Merrily We Roll Along

"I think I probably have that effect on a lot of kids," the Emmy-nominated Merrily We Roll Along star told Meyers, who shared an adorable photo of his son Axel dressed as the boy wizard.

Even without a magic wand, Daniel Radcliffe cast quite the spell over Late Night with Seth Meyers.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

On Tuesday, April 9, the Harry Potter actor swung by Studio 8G to discuss starring in the hit Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. But when Harry Potter is in the studio, bringing up the boy wizard is irresistible — especially when Seth Meyers' kids are obsessed with all things Potterverse.

"I'm going through a really nice thing right now, which is my kids are the age where they are really into the books, and they're watching the movies," Meyers said of his sons Ashe, 8, and Axel, 5. "You know, I was at the age when they came out that I didn't see them, and I just want to say, you're very good!"

"That's not true, but thank you," replied Radcliffe. "I disagree with you about many of my performances in many of the films, but I thank you for that. That's very kind."

You'd think that a couple of young Potterheads would jump at the chance to meet the man who played the "Boy Who Lived." Turns out, that's not the case for Meyers' children.

RELATED: Thanksgiving Is Over But Seth Meyers' Kids Dressed as Turkeys Remains a Holiday Gift

"I said to my kids today, you were going to be on," Meyers told Radcliffe. "I said, 'Do you want to come?' And the speed with which they said, 'No'!"

The boys' reason does make sense. "Because I've shown them the times people who've been on the show, that have been in something they've loved," Meyers said. "And I'm like, 'Look, Daddy talked to...' and they hate that it's not the character."

"So I would imagine when kids meet you, it probably sways wildly between overwhelmed and wildly disappointed," he joked to Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe during an interview with Late Night With Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers, Episode 1509 on April 9, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Seth Meyers shared an adorable pic of his son Axel dressed as a wizard while reading Harry Potter

"Yes, I mean it often tilts wildly disappointed," Radcliffe laughed. "Especially because if they're very young kids, they've probably only seen the first one or two films. And so they have a parent who's my age, who's like 'It's Harry Potter!' And the kid's like, 'It is not. This man is old.' I think I probably have that effect on a lot of kids."

The Late Night Host showed Radcliffe an adorable picture of his 5-year-old son Axel, dressed in a Gryffindor cloak while wearing Harry Potter glasses.

"When I read him the books he dresses up," Meyers said as he shared the photo. Even cuter, he then played a video clip of him watching the first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, with Axel.

RELATED: Where to Stream the Harry Potter Movies

Daniel Radcliffe during an interview with Late Night With Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers, Episode 1509 on April 9, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"This is the end of the first one, this is my son Axel, and he is so scared, and this made me so happy," explained Seth, as he played the video which showed Axel hiding behind Seth during the climatic battle of the first movie.

"I'm really enjoying it," he added, proving that experiencing Harry Potter with kids is its own kind of magic.

Judging from Axel's cloak we're guessing he's in Gryffindor. But which Hogwarts house does Meyers think he'd be sorted into? Ravenclaw? Hufflepuff? Guess that's a question for Radcliffe's next Late Night visit.