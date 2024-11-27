Ryan Clark Reveals What It's Really Like to Work with Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin

Kaley Cuoco's Photo of Her Daughter Matilda with Their New Dog Is Insanely Adorable

Kaley Cuoco stars in Based on a True Story, and she's got quite a few stories of her own — including one involving her cute (but irritable) rescue dog, Red.

When Cuoco stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 26, she shared wildly adorable pics of her latest adopted rescue dog, Red, as well as Red playing with her sweet daughter Matilda.

"She's a Tildie — Tildie or Tilda," the actress said of her first child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey. I mean, we got a 19-month-old running around! She's crazy."

Cuoco told Seth Meyers that there are times when she still can't believe she's a mom.

"She's so cute, she's so fun. But I never thought this would happen to me," Cuoco said of having Tildie. "I just never thought I would have a little human running around."

"Do you say that to her all the time?" Meyers, himself a father of three, joked.

"Always. I'm like, 'How did you happen to me? You're not supposed to be here,'" Cuoco lobbed back.

Matilda, who was born in March 2023, is a huge fan of Red the dog, whose long tongue sticks out of his mouth. While Red is adorable, the actress told that he's actually "always angry. He's just like a little angry gremlin. He has no teeth."

"He bites everyone, but he has no teeth. So I never tell anyone, and then I hear a scream and I'm like, 'Oh, I forgot he bites, but he has no teeth,'" she told Meyers.

Actress Kaley Cuoco during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers Episode 1594 on November 26, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda thinks Red the dog is her "best friend"

In the second photo Cuoco shared, Matilda is seen crawling into Red's dog bed trying to play with him, as the perturbed pooch glares back at her. Watch Cuoco's Late Night interview above to see the photos the Based on a True Story star shared of her first child and her newest adopted dog.

"He'll kind of bite Matilda, but not really. And she thinks it's hysterical because it's not really bites," Cuoco explained, as Meyers noted, "Matilda's looking for trouble."

"He's not happy! Look at his face. He's like, 'Come closer, girl.' Look at his side eye," said the actress, pointing to Red's annoyed face in the pic. "She doesn't get it. She thinks he's her best friend."

Cuoco launched her own pet care line in 2023

Cuoco has adopted multiple rescue dogs over the years, and even has her own pet care line, Oh, Norman!, which she launched last year.

In a 2023 interview with People, Cuoco spoke about how Matilda has been adapting to living in a house full of dogs, telling the outlet, "Oh my God, she got thrown to the wolves literally."

"After she was born, I'm like, 'If this child doesn't like dogs, I might have to send her back. There's no choice. This is your life. This is it,'" she joked. "They have jumped on her. They have crawled across her. We have let them lick her, kiss her. Our pediatrician was like, 'It's okay.' So they love her so much."

Watch Season 2 of Based on a True Story, streaming now on Peacock.