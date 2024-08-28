Olivia Munn Sleeps With Salt Next To Her Bed

The unlikely friendship trio of a married couple and a serial killer will return to screens in 2024 for a second season of Peacock's dark comedy Based on a True Story.

"Dark Humor," "Pulpy Action" — Everything to Know About Based on a True Story Season 2

After a cliffhanger ending that left more questions than answers, we’ll finally get some clarity on the unorthodox friendship between Los Angeles married couple Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) and West Side Ripper serial killer Matt Pierce (Tom Bateman), when Season 2 of Peacock’s Based on a True Story premieres in fall 2024.

Will the trio be able to dispose of their friend Ruby Gale’s (Priscilla Quintana) body without detection? Will Ava and Nathan tell Ava’s sister Tory (Liana Liberato) that she’s sleeping with a serial killer? What will happen when Ava gives birth to her baby? Keep reading to find out everything to know about Season 2.

When and where can I watch Season 2 of Based on a True Story? You don’t have to wait long to see Season 2! The second season will be made up of eight 30-minute episodes, and all eight will begin streaming only on Peacock on November 21, 2024.

Drew (Melissa Fumero) and Ava (Kaley Cuoco) on Based on a True Story Season 2 Episode 2. Photo: Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK Who will star in Season 2 of Based on a True Story?

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, and Liana Liberato will all return for Season 2, along with a familiar face for fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Melissa Fumero (watch all eight seasons right now on Peacock).

Matt (Tom Bateman) on Based on a True Story Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK

“Kaley and Chris deliver exceptional performances, bringing depth, authenticity, and comedic chemistry to every moment,” said showrunner and executive producer Annie Weisman. “Tom Bateman's portrayal of Matt effortlessly shifts between charming and chilling, while Liana Liberato embodies Tory's feisty free spirit. And we're thrilled to welcome Melissa Fumero to the series in a surprising new role.”

What's going to happen in Season 2 of Based on a True Story?

Showrunners have shared a tease on what to expect in the new season! At the end of the Season 1 finale, we left Ava and Nathan literally burying a body under a tennis court, as they were about to be detected by the victim’s husband. Ava’s sister, Tory, began a relationship with the West Side Ripper. Ava was also pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Our questions about how Nathan and Ava will deal with becoming parents will be immediately answered. Season 2 will open with the couple three months into parenthood.

Ava (Kaley Cuoco) on Based on a True Story Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK

“Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients,” the show's press release reads.

The couple is also working on their friendship with Matt. But, like any good crime junkie, Ava won’t be able to keep her obsession away for long, as a series of new murders will rope her back into her sleuthing.

“Is Matt behind the slayings? Is Tory, now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger?” continues the press release.

We’ll find out in a matter of weeks — in the meantime, catch up on Season 1 of Based on a True Story streaming now on Peacock.