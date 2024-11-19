Jan Dan Brings the Coaches to Tears with Kansas' "Dust in the Wind" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

New mom Kaley Cuoco is celebrating a baby both in real life and in Season 2 of Based On A True Story.

“It Was Love At First Sight”: Who Is Kaley Cuoco’s Fiancé and the Father of Her Child?

Is Kaley Cuoco still pregnant in Season 2 of Based on a True Story? That and many other burning questions from the Season 1 finale are answered in the new trailer for the second season of the Peacock show, which begins streaming Nov. 21, 2024.

“I have tried everything. Help please,” Cuoco, who plays Ava Barlett alongside her husband, Nathan (Chris Messina), pleads in the opening scene of the Season 2 trailer, as a baby cries.

Cuoco’s real-life pregnancy was actually written into the show for her character, and she gave birth to her daughter, Matilda, on March 30, 2023. But who is the father of her child, Tom Pelphrey? Keep reading to learn more about her family, including her fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey.

Who is Kaley Cuoco's fiancé, Tom Pelphrey? Kaley's Cuoco's fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, has been an actor for years, starring in the soap opera Guiding Light, and winning two Daytime Emmys. He’s also famous for his role as Ben Davis in the drama series Ozark, according to Elle magazine. Kaley first mentioned her beau during a birthday shoutout on Instagram in July 2022, while he posted snaps of the two grinning and making funny faces in a May 3, 2022 post. Pelphrey also posted a photo of him and Cuoco on June 28, 2022, referring to her as his “favorite person” with a heart emoji. The two met and were set up by their manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, Cuoco shared with USA Today. “She’s like, ‘Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other,’” Cuoco said. “We met at the Ozark premiere, and I was standing with Andrea, and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected.” Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the Gersh 2024 Emmys Party at Juniper Lounge and Garden at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on September 12, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The relationship bloomed after Cuoco, who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook, told Glamour magazine she was open to love again.

“I do believe there is someone out there,” she said. “I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit, and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their engagement on social media on August 17, 2024, with Cuoco writing, “There is my heart, and then there is you, and I’m not sure there is a difference.” As she showed off her ring, she wrote, “Some sweet life lately.”

Who is Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's daughter?

The couple has a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, who was born in March 2023.

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their baby daughter by showing off a cake with pink frosting in October 2022.

Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina) on Based on a True Story Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: Colleen Hayes/Peacock

“Beyond blessed and over the moon…I (heart emoji) you @TommyPhelphrey!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

The couple took adorable pics of Pelphrey kissing Cuoco’s growing bump and posted on social media in December 2022.

Although initially unplanned, Cuoco’s real-life pregnancy had to be written into the show while filming Based On A True Story, which she called “awesome.”

“I’ve really grown up on television, so to now be pregnant on TV, for the show, is actually really cool,” Cuoco told NBC Insider. “It added the stakes for these characters, actually, for the show. Things are spiraling out of control, and then, hello, they have a baby on the way.”

Cuoco also added there were benefits to her by writing the pregnancy into the show.

“It was honestly awesome to write in, because I never had to hide anything,” she said. “I could still eat what I wanted and wear what I wanted, and it worked for the character, which is so rare — that you can keep eating for a role.”

Cuoco said she began filming around five months pregnant and stopped shortly before her daughter's birth.

She and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey on March 30, 2023, who Cuoco called “the new light of our lives” on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed and thankful for this little miracle…we are blessed beyond belief,” Cuoco wrote in the post. “@TommyPelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

The couple told ET they’d like to have more children in the future.

“We did a lot in two years,” Cuoco said. "We met, we fell madly in love, we had this beautiful baby. We’re very blessed and very lucky. It was a meant-to-be situation. The timing was right.”

Will those wedding bells be ringing soon? Not necessarily, according to Cuoco, who told PEOPLE in September 2024 the couple “haven’t starting planning anything yet” and “maybe another kid will have to come first.”

“We’re gonna go way out of order,” Cuoco said. “That’s our plan. I have four dogs now, and a [one-year-old baby] and a Tom — it’s a lot,” she said.

Watch Season 2 of Based On A True Story on November 21, streaming only on Peacock, and catch up on Season 1 now.