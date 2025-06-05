Amy Poehler Making Seth Meyers Cry Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Benicio del Toro Almost Got in Trouble with the TSA Over The Phoenician Scheme Script

When Amy Poehler tells you to cry, you're probably gonna cry.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

Late Night host Seth Meyers joined his good friend and former "Weekend Update" co-host on the June 4 episode of her podcast Good Hang, and she did not go easy on him. They've known each other for many years, so Poehler knows that Meyers is a crier. And she's not afraid to chant, "Cry, cry, cry!" to make it happen.

Meyers almost brought it on himself when he recalled being hired at Saturday Night Live in 2001 alongside Poehler, after he'd already been a fan of hers.

"I felt even elevated that I was in Amy Poehler's class," he said, with tears welling in his eyes.

"For those that can't see, Seth has tears in his eyes," she said. "I feel you almost cried! You're such a crier. You love to cry. I'm going to make you cry."

"I'm such a crier," he confirmed. "I love to cry. I also only cry, historically, about stuff that makes me happy. Like, I don't think I cry a lot when I'm sad."

RELATED: Every "Weekend Update" Host Through the Years

After a few more almost emotional moments and a few more chants of "Cry, cry, cry," Poehler got her wish! At the 26-minute mark in the video below, you can see how Meyers really gets into his feelings.

What Amy Poehler said to make Seth Meyers cry

Poehler always starts her podcast by chatting with a friend or fan of her guest and getting them to give her questions to ask. For Meyers, she talked with their close mutual friend, Late Night executive producer Mike Shoemaker.

"Shoe said, and I would agree, that in those early years, him and I saw something in you. We kind of invested early in the Seth Meyers corporation," she said — and before she could continue, the tears began.

As Meyers wiped his eyes on the plant, Poehler was laughing and searching for tissues.

"This is my dream come true... This is like a kink!" she said, as she handed him a box of Good Hang-branded tissues.

RELATED: Amy Poehler & Parks and Recreation's Mike Schur Reunite For New Peacock Comedy Series

"You have Good Hang tissues? Oh my god, this is what the show's always been. This is a trap," he cried, ranting about how Jack Black got questions about "joy" and Ike Barinholtz talked about "f---ing restaurants."

Amy Poehler during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers Episode 1, February 24, 2014. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

"Is this not even a podcast?" he asked. "Is this just six fake episode traps?

Eventually, Meyers did get to answering the question.

"One of the things I feel most grateful for is that I don't know [what you saw]. I didn't see it," he said. "I know do this day that I don't make it on that show without you guys. I was very lucky that [Lorne Michaels] saw me through your eyes and Shoe's eyes."

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/PT on NBC and next day on Peacock.