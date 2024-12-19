Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Assassin Role in The Day of the Jackal Season 2

Eddie Redmayne's Dad Warned Him Not to F*ck Up The Day of the Jackal

"If there's one the thing that the Jackal can't stand, it's a loose end," the Oscar-winner said in a video message.

In case you were wondering, the answer is yes: Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as the titular assassin in the second season of Peacock and Sky's The Day of the Jackal series. "Thank you so much for watching and supporting The Day of the Jackal," the Academy Award-winning actor said in a video message posted to Instagram Thursday. "If there's one the thing that the Jackal can't stand, it's a loose end," "So, we will see you soon for Season 2."

His cryptic line about "loose ends" refers to the fact that the killer was betrayed by the very people who hired him to kill tech mogul Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla) in Season 1. In addition to not getting paid the $100 million he was initially promised to carry out the difficult hit, the Jackal also saw his entire secret family life unravel. Double-crossing the world's most effective sniper and master of disguise isn't a very wise decision.

Will Eddie Redmayne return for The Day of the Jackal Season 2? Yes, he will! The namesake assassin in the streaming hit will be back for Season 2.

What is The Day of the Jackal about?

Based on the 1971 novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, the small screen adaptation focuses on the life and times of an elite hitman (Redymane), whose secret life begins to unravel when the British government takes an interest in his bloody trade. Hot on the Jackal's tail is Bianca Pullman (No Time to Die's Lashana Lynch), an ambitious and highly driven weapons expert.

Jackal was developed by writer Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies), who also served as executive producer alongside Redmayne, Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Sue Naegle, and series director Brian Kirk. Lynch and Chris Hall were co-executive producer and producer, respectively. Forsyth, meanwhile, offered up his expertise in the role of consulting producer.

How can you watch The Day of the Jackal Season 1?

All 10 episodes of The Day of the Jackal's first season are now streaming exclusively on Peacock. The show, which cracked the streamer's Top 10 in the United States, recently nabbed a pair of Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series — Drama and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series.

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!