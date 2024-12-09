Shady Characters and Cool Costumes | The Day of the Jackal on Peacock | NBC

The espionage thriller is now an awards season contender with two major Golden Globe nominations.

Peacock's The Day of the Jackal Adaptation Slays with Two Golden Globe Nominations

Peacock's The Day of the Jackal is now an Awards Season contender with a pair of killer Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series — Drama and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series for Eddie Redmayne.

The show, which was recently picked up for a second season, adapts the 1971 thriller novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth. Redmayne, who previously won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, completely disappears into the role of the Jackal, a highly effective assassin with a talent for donning disguises, handling sniper rifles, and maintaining a personal shroud of anonymity. No Time to Die alum Lashana Lynch co-stars as Bianca Pullman, an MI6 weapons expert and field operative determined to find the killer and bring him to justice.

Peacock's The Day of the Jackal lands two Golden Globe nominations

The Day of the Jackal is currently up for the Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Drama, competing against Slow Horses, The Diplomat, Squid Game, Shōgun, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Redmayne, meanwhile, must beat out the likes of Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Billy Bob Thorton (Landman), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent) for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series.

How to watch The Day of the Jackal

Episodes 1-8 of The Day of the Jackal are now streaming exclusively on Peacock. The two-episode finale will take place this coming Thursday, December 12.

