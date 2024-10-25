All About Eddie Redmayne, Wife Hannah Bagshawe & Their 2 Children

He plays an assassin on Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, but Redmayne enjoys a real family life that’s decidedly less dangerous.

Eddie Redmayne is kitting out in contract killer’s gear to delve deep into the assassin’s life as the star of The Day of the Jackal, Peacock’s upcoming thriller series. But even after wearing tons of different acting hats, the Oscar winner has a private life that’s decidedly less dangerous.

Since 2015, Redmayne has been married to longtime sweetheart Hannah Bagshawe, whom he his first befriended as an early-2000s student before finally popping the question a full 12 years later. Fast forward to today, and the happy couple has since blossomed into a happy family of four — even as Redmayne continues to up the acting ante in roles like his titular turn on Peacock's new series as “The Jackal,” the top-end assassin playing cat-and-mouse games opposite costar Lashana Lynch.

Who is Eddie Redmayne’s wife Hannah Bagshawe?

Hannah Redmayne and Eddie Redmayne attend the Dior Homme front row during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 on January 20, 2023. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A London native who keeps a low social media profile, Hannah Bagshawe first met her famous future husband while Redmayne was an early-2000s student at Eton College. With Bagshawe attending an all-girls’ school close by, the two reportedly came together after she and her classmates staged an Eton charity fashion event.

For the next decade and more, Bagshawe and Redmayne kept things friendly. But in 2014, amid being cast in the film version of Les Miserables, Redmayne at last invited her along for a getaway weekend in Italy.

“[I had] finished rehearsals and was about to start shooting in a few days and so I said to myself, ‘I’m going to go to Florence for a quick break and write or do something like that,’” Redmayne confided to Daily Mail. “Before I went, Hannah and I were on a sort of date — we’d been good friends for 12 years — and we had a wonderful evening and I suddenly said, ‘You don’t want to come to Florence with me next week, do you?’ …So our first proper date was in Florence.”

Though her past career moves have been hard to pin down (various media outlets have reported she’s worked in public relations and as an antiques dealer), Bagshawe remains a hard-to-miss presence at Redmayne’s side — thanks to moments like their 2024 Met Gala appearance, where the two turned heads in dashing matching outfits.

How many children do Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe have?

After wedding at an intimate English ceremony in 2015, Redmayne and Bagshawe enjoyed a brief couples-only honeymoon phase before welcoming their first child. Daughter Iris Mary was born in June of 2016, followed not too long after by the birth of son Luke Richard, who came along in March of 2018.

As a family of four, Bagshawe and Redmayne have since found their rhythm, with Redmayne keeping pace with both an escalating acting career and being a dad in a happy household.

“When it comes to my family, I personally had quite a stable upbringing and I'm endlessly trying to find some stability for my kids,” Redmayne confided to Crash magazine in 2022. “My wife and I find that we basically have no control, particularly when I'm doing theater work. I haven't done a play since Hannah and I got together, and the reality of it is that every night other than Sunday, you're out working. You have to sleep late in the mornings so you don't get to see your kids and you're also living like a monk!”

But as Redmayne expressed upon winning the 2015 Best Actor Academy Award for The Theory of Everything, family remains at the heart of his life and career. “This is so extraordinary,” he said, while hinting at the upcoming birth of their first child. “I just want to thank my family and you, Hannah, my wife. I love you so much. We have a new fellow comin' to share our apartment.”

