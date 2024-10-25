The star of Peacock's The Day of the Jackal reveals another exciting life change!

All About Lashana Lynch & Husband Zackary Momoh - Plus a Baby on the Way!

Lashana Lynch, the 36-year-old star of Peacock’s upcoming assassin thriller The Day of the Jackal, stunned at the show’s New York premiere with the news of a baby on the way. Lynch appeared on the red carpet in a sleeveless Ottolinger dress, bearing a printed shirt and tie with leopard print accents, and a baby bump that surprised even the show’s co-star Eddie Redmayne, according to Vogue.

“For every premiere, you want to make sure you’re putting your best self forward. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that what you come with naturally is so beautiful and deserves to be celebrated in its own right,” Lynch told Vogue. “You don’t have to put anything on you in order for you to feel stunning on a red carpet. Here, I get to just be comfy and chill. That’s kind of me all over, really.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Peacock's The Day of the Jackal

Who is Lashana Lynch?

Bianca (Lashana Lynch) in The Day of The Jackal Episode 101. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

Born in London to Jamaican parents, Lynch is known for a number of blockbuster roles, spanning a wide range of genres. She portrayed Maria Rambeau – former Air Force Pilot, best friend to Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), and mother of Monica Rambeau (Photon) – in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the superspy Bond flick No Time to Die, Lynch portrayed Nomi, an MI6 agent who takes up the mantle of 007 after Bond’s alleged retirement.

Lynch also had an opportunity to explore her Jamaican heritage in Bob Marley: One Love. She played Rita Marley, wife of Bob Marley and a member of the I Threes, the trio of vocalists who backed Bob Marley and the Wailers. And she offered her softer side to the role of Miss Honey in the screen adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Soon, Lynch will return to MI6 as Bianca, a law enforcement agent hunting for the world’s deadliest assassin (Redmayne) in The Day of the Jackal.

Who is Lashana Lynch's husband, Zachary Momoh?

Zackary Momoh and Lashana Lynch attend the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala 2024 at The Roundhouse on October 1, 2024. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Lynch is married to Zachary Momoh, a British actor of stage and screen. The couple like to keep the details of their lives to themselves, and it’s unclear how long they’ve been married. The duo were wed in a private ceremony on an undisclosed date.

Momoh portrayed David Stone, a writer who helps Dan Torrance fight a malevolent group of immortal beings known as the True Knot in the screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep. Science fiction fans might also recognize him as Horatio Cousens, a doctor with the seemingly magical ability to heal the sick and wounded, in The Nevers.

RELATED: Eddie Redmayne Is Unrecognizable in First Trailer for Peacock Thriller The Day of the Jackal

Lynch and Momoh have revealed they are expecting their first child, but they didn’t say when the baby is due. The couple is keeping those details close to the vest.