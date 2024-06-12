Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (June 12, 2024)

Season 11 of Chicago P.D. was a rollercoaster, one we'll need all summer to recover from. But if you're ready to experience it again, you can stream the whole season on NBC and Peacock.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. on NBC and Peacock.

That said, when will we find out what's next for our favorite cops? Read on for details.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (June 12, 2024)

No. After the Season 11 finale of Chicago P.D. airing May 22, the series went on a hiatus and will not air any new episodes until Season 12 premieres this fall.

Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 5 Episode 16. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

What happened on the last episode of Chicago P.D.?

During the Season 11 finale, titled "More," Detective Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) saved Captain Voight (Jason Beghe) from a serial killer, but not before Voight, delirious from blood loss, saw the ghost of Det. Alvin Olinsky. The scene marked Elias Koteas' return to the series six years after the character was tragically killed off.

Beghe also confessed that he "burst into tears" on set after his first take with Koteas, he told NBC Insider. "I don’t know if we’ll be able to bring him back again, but for me, I have a very special connection with him as a human being and certainly as an actor," he said. "Both Voight having that experience with Olinsky, and to some degree, you become your character on the set. But also, just Jason having the opportunity to reconnect with the artist Elias... it surprised me. I knew how deeply I felt about him, but I’m not a crier."

RELATED: Tracy Spiridakos Finally Reveals the Reason She Left Chicago P.D. (INTERVIEW)

Will we get a Burzek wedding next season?

At the end of Season 11, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), finally got engaged for real. And after so much will-they-won't-they drama, the next question on everyone's mind is, when's the wedding? Luckily, the writers are already brainstorming ways to get these two hitched. “I’m very excited to get into it,” Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line of the nuptials. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments.”

Sigan didn't actually specify whether the wedding would be in Season 12, but it'll be fun whenever it happens. “I think it’ll be fun [to write],” Sigan said. “There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’ So, I’m excited to figure out all of that.”

RELATED: Miranda Rae Mayo Says the Chicago Fire, P.D. & Med Sets Are Hilariously Different