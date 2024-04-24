Olinsky's Heartbreaking Last Scene on Chicago P.D. Is So Tough to Watch

It's the quiet deaths that hit the hardest.

Det. Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) was a beloved member of the Chicago P.D. family, and while some might expect a cop of his nature to go out in a blaze of glory, it was more of a whimper than a bang. At the end of Season 5, Olinsky tragically loses his life to wounds sustained in jail, leaving the rest of the Intelligence Unit to pick up the pieces. Here's how it all went down:

Olinsky paid the prince for Voight's revenge

In the latter part of Season 5, Det. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) finds and kills Kevin Bingham (Joseph Sikora), who murdered Voight's son Justin. But it's Olinsky's DNA that's found at the scene, leading to his arrest. While in jail, Olinsky is stabbed and eventually succumbs to his injury. And the worst part is, he was almost free.

Olinsky was nearly free when he died in his final scene

As Season 5, Episode 22 ("Homecoming") begins, Olinsky is bleeding out, while in another part of town, Voight is telling his former partner turned corrupt independent auditor, Lt. Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson) how he was the one who killed Binhgam, not Olinsky. Woods calls over Assistant State's Attorney James Osha (Michael McGrady), and they work out a deal: Voight will confess, the charges against Olinsky will be dropped, and Olinsky will walk out of prison, a free man, the very next morning.

But this gesture would have been too little, too late. Just as Voight is about to begin his confession, he receives a call telling him that Olinsky is in the hospital, and he arrives just in time to take his friend's hand one last time. In a superbly acted exchange, Voight tells Olinsky, "Be strong, you hear me? Hang in there, Al," to which his friend replies, "I got this, man. I got this." You can see in his eyes just how hard Olinsky is fighting to stay alive. "I know. They're gonna fix you up. You're gonna be okay," Voight promises him.

Sadly, after some time in surgery, a doctor informs Voight that his friend didn't make it, leaving Voight to inform the rest of the team. He tells his heartbroken co-workers, "The best way to honor Al is to find the son of a bitch responsible for this.

