Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 2, 2024)
This week on The Voice, Coach Bublé said "the power shifts to where it should be, and that's in your hands, America."
The Voice is one step closer to declaring the winner of Season 26! From the Blind Auditions to the Battles to the Knockouts and the Playoffs, it’s been a wild and emotional ride. Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have been making difficult decisions week after week, but they no longer have that responsibility.
So what’s happening on The Voice this week? Read on for everything you need to know to watch the next episode from Season 26.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 2, 2024?
Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs on December 2 at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. On Monday night’s episode, the remaining Artists will perform live in the Semi-Final Performances.
Last week during the final night of Playoff performances, Coach Bublé said he’s most excited that America will be calling the shots now. "I can't believe that we're gonna start the Live Shows next week," Bublé said on November 26. "Snoop's team is dynamic and amazing, Gwen has two people that are absolutely unbelievable, and Reba? She also has two people that defy any sort of genre and raise their game every single time I see them.”
“For me, the most exciting thing is the power shifts to where it should be, and that's in your hands, America,” he added.
Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, December 3, 2024?
Yes! There’s a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week. The eliminations from the Semi-Final performances air live on December 3 at 9/8c on NBC.
What's new on The Voice this week?
For starters, The Voice is live this week!
Two Artists from each team will perform in the Live Shows. On Team Gwen, we’ll see Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace, while Adam Bohanan and Danny Joseph will represent Team Reba. Sofronio Vasquez and Shye will perform for Team Bublé, and Christina Eagle and Jeremy Beloate will perform for Team Snoop.
“Now that we know who the Top 8 are, all I can do is encourage and continue to coach,” McEntire said last week. “I’ll be prayin’.”
How to watch The Voice
You can watch brand new episodes of The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. New episodes from Season 26 are available to stream the next day on Peacock.