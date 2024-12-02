Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 2, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 2, 2024?

Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs on December 2 at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. On Monday night’s episode, the remaining Artists will perform live in the Semi-Final Performances.

Last week during the final night of Playoff performances, Coach Bublé said he’s most excited that America will be calling the shots now. "I can't believe that we're gonna start the Live Shows next week," Bublé said on November 26. "Snoop's team is dynamic and amazing, Gwen has two people that are absolutely unbelievable, and Reba? She also has two people that defy any sort of genre and raise their game every single time I see them.”

“For me, the most exciting thing is the power shifts to where it should be, and that's in your hands, America,” he added.