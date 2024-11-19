Jake Tankersley Dedicates Cody Johnson's "The Painter" to His Wife and Family | Voice Playoffs | NBC

Jan Dan's Beautiful Spin on Miley Cyrus' "Angels Like You" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

One of the two Team Gwen singers to advance to Live Shows continued his trend of interesting song choices.

How Jan Dan Became a “Painter with His Voice” During Playoffs: "That's Real Art"

When the other Voice Coaches saw Jan Dan take the stage during Playoffs, the question they were probably asking was, “What will be his song choice?"

Jan Dan had previously sung songs by Brandy, Stevie Wonder, and Miley Cyrus. (And he sang “For Once in My Life” while his wife was in labor!) That’s a pretty diverse slate of Artists, and his choice of song for the Playoffs was equally surprising — and he nailed it, advancing to the Live Shows as a proud member of Gwen Stefani's team.

Jan Dan chose to sing “Dust in the Wind,” a cut from Kansas’ 1977 album Point of Know Return.

Here's how his Playoff performance of it went:

Jan Dan sings “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas on The Voice Season 26 Playoffs

Jan Dan performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 15 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Reba McEntire said he was her favorite of the Team Gwen Playoff Acts she’d seen so far, telling the singer that she “could sit there and listen to a full concert with you singing.”

Snoop Dogg praised Jan Dan for putting his own twist on the song, while Michael Bublé spelled out just how impressive the singer’s range of song choices had been over the course of the competition.

“So far, we’ve heard you sing Brandy, Stevie Wonder, and Miley Cyrus. And now you’re singing 'Dust in the Wind' by Kansas,” Bublé noted. “With all of these genres, what else do you have up your sleeve?”

We’ll get a chance to see what else Jan Dan has up his sleeve, as Stefani was impressed by the performance, saying that he “chooses notes that are so artistic and beautiful.”

“He’s a painter with his voice,” Stefani said.

When it came time to announce the two members of her team that would make it to the Playoffs, an emotional Stefani named Jan Dan first. He looked stunned, as Carson Daly noted.

“I had to pick Jan Dan. He’s too unique,” Stefani said. “He has so much taste and such a perspective that I wanted to give him that opportunity to share that with America in a Live.”