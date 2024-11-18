What Happened to Jan Dan After Leaving the Voice Battles for His Daughter's Birth

Jaylen Dunham and Jan Dan's Smooth Duet of "For Once in My Life" | The Voice Battles | NBC

Performing on The Voice is a rollercoaster of emotions for any Artist, but it’s been especially eventful for Team Gwen’s resident R&B superstar Jan Dan. When he arrived for the Season 26 Blind Auditions, his wife was several months pregnant and counting. By the time Jan Dan made it to the Battles, their baby was preparing to make their world debut.

As Jan Dan secured a Battles victory and a spot in the Knockouts, his wife was at the hospital and 2.5 centimeters dilated. “I’m about to have a baby and I’m going to the Knockouts, so I gotta go,” Jan Dan said after his Battle. Racing to the hospital, he made it just in the nick of time. “I made it 20 minutes before she was born, by the skin of my teeth.”

New dad Jan Dan performs “Angels Like You” during The Voice Season 26 Knockouts

The Knockouts usually pit three Artists from the same team against one another, but this one was unique. Jan Dan performed opposite 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace in a two-person Knockout. During rehearsals, the Artists worked with Coach Gwen Stefani and Sting, who serves as one of the Season 26 Mega Mentors.

Dan selected “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus and Sterlace selected “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi, each Artist choosing a song which best highlighted their vocal talents. Meanwhile, Sting had some tips on artistic influence and finding your voice. “Exploring jazz, blues, pop, even classical singing all feeds into the reservoir,” Sting said. “Music is a language that we all speak, then you develop a signature, like a fingerprint. It’s unique.”

The only thing left was to hear whose signature sound would most excite the Coaches and who Stefani would choose to keep representing Team Gwen. Both Artists gave their all, with Dan Jan putting his own spin on a well-worn pop song and Sydney Sterlace conjuring emotions beyond her years.

What did the coaches have to say about Jan Dan’s Knockout performance?

“Jan Dan, I am one of the people who Turned my Chair for you and I’m glad to see I was right,” said Michael Bublé. “And you look happy too.” Of course, some of that happiness came from crushing a vocal performance on the world stage, while the rest likely came from that new baby glow still washing over him.

“If ever two people picked the perfect song for their vocals, you two did an exceptional job. It was magic watching it and listening to it,” Snoop Dogg said. Reba McEntire echoed those comments saying, “I enjoyed both performances. Jan Dan, I’ve loved your voice since the beginning. Very, very smooth, easy to listen to.”

In the end, it came down to Stefani who, for once, didn’t seem nervous about the decision. The viewers didn’t know it yet, but that’s because she had a trick up her sleeve. “I couldn’t be more proud of you guys. Jan Dan, this is the thing about your voice. He picked this song and I was like, ‘Wow, you just showed me the lane you want to be in as an artist,’ because nobody’s doing a pop song with an R&B soulful style,” Stefani said. “It was so artful, and I love your voice so much.”

The only real note Stefani had for Jan Dan was about his stage presence. “One thing that I would love to work with you on more is getting away from being tight,” Stefani said, before making her final decision.

Sterlace was named the winner of the Knockout, and it seemed, for a moment as if Jan Dan’s journey on The Voice was over. He gave thanks, said his goodbyes, and descended the stage for a hug when Stefani smashed her Save button.

“I saved Jan Dan because I just couldn’t see him going home and I know there’s so much I can do with him,” Stefani said. “He has such a great way of being tasteful and using his superpower at the right moment.”