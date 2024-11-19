Jake Tankersley Dedicates Cody Johnson's "The Painter" to His Wife and Family | Voice Playoffs | NBC

Find out which members of Team Gwen are going to the Live Shows and which ones are going home on Season 26 of The Voice.

Who Got Eliminated From Team Gwen on The Voice Season 26 Playoffs & Who's Going to Live Shows

Season 26 of The Voice officially began to wind down Tuesday night (November 19) with the onset of the Playoffs, the penultimate stage of NBC's hit musical competition series. As you can imagine, the stakes are even higher now; only the best singers advance to the Live Shows, which will determine the winner of the entire season. Team Gwen was up first, with guest mentor Machine Gun Kelly offering up insight and feedback to Jan Dan, Sydney Sterlace, Gabrielle Zabosky, Jose Luis, and Jake Tankersley.

The Voice Season 26 Playoffs: Team Gwen results

Who is moving to Live Shows on Team Gwen?

Jan Dan (sang "Dust in the Wind" by Kansas)

Jan Dan on The Voice Season 26 Episode 14. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

“I had to pick Jan Dan. He’s too unique,” Coach Gwen Stefani said. “He has so much taste and such a perspective that I wanted to give him that opportunity to share that with America in a Live Show."

“The song is about understanding that this is but a quick moment, and if we’re not making anything of the moment, the moment will pass away,” Jan Dan explained during Playoff rehearsals with Stefani and Machine Gun Kelly about his song choice, "Dust in the Wind."

Sydney Sterlace (sang "Betty" by Taylor Swift)

Sydney Sterlace on The Voice Season 26 Episode 14. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

“Something about age just goes out the window,” Stefani said. “You feel it. You feel the music. You’re gifted, you’re talented, and you’ve grown! …Sydney can go to the finale. She’s just super in touch with how to, like, build a song and be emotional!”

"This show is so amazing because it's like a boot camp," Stefani told Sterlace after her Blind Audition. "You will learn so much, so quickly. I know what you need, I'm like your mom right now. I'm like the cool mom, though."

Who got eliminated from Team Gwen on The Voice?

Gabrielle Zabosky (sang "Listen to Your Heart" by Roxette)

Gabrielle Zabosky performs during Season 26 Episode 13 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Jose Luis (sang "No More Drama" by Mary J. Blige)

Jose Luis performs during Season 26 Episode 12 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Jake Tankersley (sang "The Painter" by Cody Johnson)

Jake Tankersley performs during Season 26 Episode 12 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

