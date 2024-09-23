A Worship Leader’s 4-Chair Turn “Shook Up the World” & Made Reba Do Full Pushups

Jake Tankersley, a 31-year-old country singer from Claremore, Oklahoma, seems to take life one step at a time. He and his wife Ashley got married right out of high school, then they had a kid. Five years later they had four kids and the makings of a family band.

Tankersley leads worship at Claremore’s Cedar Point Church, but when he’s not there, he’s singing. He frequents local restaurants and bars, anywhere with an open microphone that’s close enough to get home in time to tuck in the kids. One step at a time can get you a long way, and it’s brought Tankersley to opening night at the Blinds for Season 26 of The Voice.

Jake Tankersley sang Zach Bryan’s "Something in the Orange" during Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 26

The pressure was on for Tankersley as the first act of the night, and the season. The lights came up, he strummed his guitar, and let loose the low opening notes of “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan. That’s just about all it took to get the Coaches to turn their heads and their chairs. Snoop Dogg turned first, followed quickly by Gwen Stefani, who simultaneously blocked Reba McEntire. Moments later, McEntire turned, only to discover she’d been blocked. Finally, following a particularly low and haunting note, Michael Bublé turned, earning Tankersley the season’s first 4-Chair Turn.

“Jake, Jake, Jake, Jake! I was first. I jumped on it like we was on Family Feud, Jake. I wasn’t playing,” Snoop said. “I love country music. I’ve done records with Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Hank Williams Jr. If you was on my team, this would shake up the world.”

“I don’t know if you guys realize this, but this right here,” McEntire said, gesturing to the oversized “BLOCKED” lighting up the floor, “means that I cannot be a part of the party right now. And do you know who did that to me?”

McEntire’s accusing finger pointed squarely at Stefani. At first, Stefani protested, then she got into position and started doing pushups, as if to cement the Block into place. Not to be outdone, Queen Reba hammered out a handful of pushups herself. “I’m so sorry, Jake,” McEntire said. “It’s all her fault.”

Jake Tankersley performs onstage during The Voice, Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

I love your voice, you have that low, gravelly sound in the beginning. You made it your own, and that’s hard to do," Stefani said.

“I know when you look at me you probably think ‘Wow, he’s the least country of them,’” Bublé began. “I just had a record with Willie Nelson. I sang a duet with Dolly Parton. I was one of the people that wrote Blake Shelton’s number one hit called 'Home.' I can help you in every way to just become an even better version of yourself. Because you’re so there, man. I’d love to have you on Team Mike.”

That might have been enough to seal the deal, but Snoop came back around for another pass. “Jake, Jake, Jake, don’t make my heart ache. Everything everybody said is true, but what they didn’t mention was that this industry is called show business. Right now, I’m the king of show and business," he said.

Ultimately, Tankersley landed on Team Snoop, complete with a Death Row chain necklace of his very own.