How Jose Luis’ “Movie Big” 4-Chair Turn Took the Final Spot on Team Gwen

One of the most powerful 4-Chair Turns of the season came this week on The Voice.

We're at the end of the Blind Auditions for Season 26 of The Voice, and after five episodes of great singers and fierce competition among Coaches, you might think you've seen it all. Then Episode 6 landed, and reminded Voice viewers everywhere that there's always another great singer worth hearing.

That singer arrived midway through Episode 6 in the form of Jose Luis, a young vocalist from Puerto Rico who took the stage without any introduction or pre-show interviews. Why? Well, because Luis was about to wow the Coaches through sheer force of vocal power, and you don't want to delay that kind of performance. Let's take a look.

Jose Luis' Blind Audition on The Voice Season 26: details

Jose Luis performs during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Emerging in near-total darkness, Jose Luis launched into a powerful cover of Olivia Rodrigo's ballad "traitor," and soon chairs were turning. By the time the song was over, all four Coaches had enthusiastically turned around, and Luis was greeted by a thunderous ovation and Snoop Dogg's words of praise, said through a mouthful of sweets.

"I'm over here eatin' on this candy, but I'm sweet on your voice, you hear me," Snoop said.

Then, it was time to learn a little more about the singer. In his interview segment, we met Jose Luis' family, learned about his interest in fashion and pop music at home in Puerto Rico, and heard about his hopes and dreams as an Artist.

"I aspire to make an impact, and I want to be a pop artist like Lady Gaga," Luis said.

Then it was back to the Voice stage, where all the Coaches had great things to see about the performance.

"You sound amazing," Snoop said. "That vocal was big, like movie big."

For Coach Michael Bublé, Luis wasn't just impressive, but flat-out inspiring.

"I never want to leave this TV show because of people like you," he said. "You have a beautiful voice, and every single person sitting here is a Coach that can bring you so much. I'm so happy for you."

Then there was Gwen Stefani, who basically framed Jose Luis as unequaled in the Blind Auditions up to that point.

"I feel like you are taking the lyric and making it your story, if you're good at that, then that's how you keep moving forward on this show," she said, later adding, "I don't think we've heard anyone who has that kind of power. I'd love to be your Coach."

Though every Coach made a play for Jose Luis, in the end the singer chose Stefani to guide him through the show, finding a kindred spirit in her kind of pop artistry.

"I saw myself reflected in Gwen, not just in the music part, but in the fashion part, so I'm just so excited to work with her," he said.