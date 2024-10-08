“Diamond in the Rough” Gabrielle Zabosky's "Voluminous Power" Caused a Snoop Block

Gabrielle Zabosky grew up in Oxford, Pennsylvania, cramped inside a three-bedroom home with her three siblings, mom, aunt, and their cat, Jake. Gabrielle’s mom worked multiple jobs to keep things afloat, but money was tight, and there were times when the heat or the lights got shut off. They didn’t always have everything they might have wanted, but they had each other, and they had music.

“At the end of the day, you don’t need stuff to be happy. It’s about love,” Zabosky said, while waiting backstage before her Blind Audition on Season 26 of The Voice. “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life. These four Coaches represent a brighter future.”

Zabosky has been singing for as long as she can remember. She found places to perform in the glee and theater clubs at school. When she was 16 and working at Wal-Mart, Zabosky heard a company acapella contest announced over the intercom. She threw her voice in the ring and was selected as one of the founding members of Wal-Mart musical group SparkApella.

“That experience just made me want more. The Voice is so perfect for somebody like me because it doesn’t matter who you are or what you come from. You can be yourself and you can make it,” Zabosky said.

With her mom and boyfriend waiting in the wings, Zabosky took to The Voice stage for a dynamic and powerful rendition of “Mr. Know it All” by Kelly Clarkson. Along the way, she laid out some killer runs, which left Coach Michael Bublé wide-eyed in his Chair.

The Coaches let Zabosky sweat for a minute before Reba McEntire made the first move, Turning around while simultaneously Blocking Snoop Dogg. Unaware, Snoop smashed his button just a second later. Gwen Stefani and Bublé followed suit shortly thereafter, earning Zabosky a 4-Chair Turn. Zabosky lost her cool briefly when the Coaches all turned around, but she recovered quickly and ended strong, her bubbly enthusiasm smoothing over the rough edges in her performance.

“I love your voice. You have a lot of power, a lot of dynamics going in and out,” McEntire said. “I think you’re adorable and I’d love to have you on my team.”

“I’ve been Blocked. I’m not even going to ask who did it,” Snoop said, while McEntire raised her hand with a sheepish grin. “They know I love music like what you do, so they naturally would Block me because they knew you were going to choose me. You’ve got three great Coaches that can help you develop into the superstar you want to be. So, congratulations, and good luck on The Voice.”

Stefani was slightly less complimentary, pointing out ways Zabosky could improve in addition to strengths. “There was something about you as a diamond in the rough, for me. I heard a lot of things going on that if I were your Coach, I would help you with.”

Bublé, meanwhile, took an even more unconventional approach. He told a story about being on a cruise, meeting someone, falling in love, and losing that person when the boat sank. It soon became clear that Bublé was pretending (Gwen would call it lying) to have survived the sinking of the Titanic, ending with, “There is room on my door for both of us.”

In the end, Zabosky joined Team Gwen. “Gabrielle has a real power to her voice. There’s not a lot of singers that have that voluminous power this season. She just has that to her advantage,” Stefani said.

Meanwhile, McEntire realized the error of her ways, noting that she “should have Blocked Gwen.”

What she might not know is that Snoop is coming for her. “I don’t like being Blocked, it’s heartbreaking,” Snoop said. “And to know she sat right next to me and did it. I’m pretty sure I have a trick or two for her in the next round.”