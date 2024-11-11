Gwen Stefani’s Pants-Free Knockouts Look Is Her Boldest The Voice Outfit Yet

This gorgeous outfit builds on Gwen Stefani's legacy of being a style icon, both on and off The Voice.

Coach Gwen Stefani has always been a style icon on NBC's The Voice, but the pants-free outfit she wore during the Season 26 Knockouts might just be her boldest fashion choice yet.

Consisting of bright-red boots, fishnet stockings, and an eye-catching dress of what appeared to be rose petals sewn together, Stefani's unique ensemble is a moment. It's giving Vegas. It's giving romance. It's giving chic.

Stefani explained to Vogue that she's constantly absorbing new trends and ideas when it comes to her own style. "Your eyes are opened as you travel and as you get to collaborate with different people and see things through whatever lens they're looking through," she said. "Even up until now, there are things I never thought I can do or makeup I didn't think I'd be able to wear. Every single day is a new day and, yes, I think that my style is gonna always evolve. Style definitely reflects your personality, your mood, and where you're at in you're life."

"By its nature, fashion is always progressing," Stefani told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. "You can’t hold it in one place or stand still. I learned to be very open because you’re always evolving; that’s what fashion is, too. Another collection, another season. It doesn’t get old."

Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 26 Episode 12. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Who are the Mega Mentors during The Voice Season 26 Knockouts?

The only thing more exciting than Stefani's Knockouts outfit is the Voice Knockouts round itself.

Stefani and Snoop Dogg are working with Mega Mentor Sting amidst the Knockouts round, while Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé join forces with former Season 15 Coach, Jennifer Hudson.

"Resonance is a very good word. I want to hear true voices. I want to hear authentic voices, but I want to hear people singing in tune, because it hurts when they don't," Sting told NBC's Mark Barger about his hopes for the Knockout rounds.

"Walking on stage is an act of bravery for all of us," he continued. "Coming on the show is an act of bravery. So I think it's a learning curve. even if you don't go through or you have to go home, you've learned something that you can build on. And good work is never wasted. It's always in the reservoir, and always will come out at some point.

