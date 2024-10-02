Atwater Tries to Stop His CI from Shooting an Offender | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Grab the wine and popcorn, because One Chicago Wednesdays are back. Read on for more details about Chicago P.D.'s return.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (October 2, 2024)

Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) and Emily Martel (Victoria Cartagena) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 1. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Yes! Season 12, Episode 2 ("Blood Bleeds Blue") is a brand-new episode airing at 10/9c on NBC (episodes stream the next day on Peacock).

In the previous episode, the 12th season premiere ("Ten Ninety-Nine"), we saw Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) struggling with the aftermath of his abduction and near-death experience. "Blood Bleeds Blue" will pick up where that episode left off, says Amy Morton, who plays Officer Trudy Platt on the show.

"The first episode, first two episodes, are incredibly dramatic. And there's an event that happens that's quite scary," she told NBC Insider.

Morton added that the drama will keep coming. "The season is pretty action-packed, and we also have a new team member played by Toya Turner, who I think is going to be an unbelievable addition to that team. We start out not in a great place because of what happened at the end of last year," she said.

Tracy Spiridakos' sweet gesture for her Chicago P.D. family

Though Spiridakos, who played Detective Hailey Upton, left the series at the end of Season 11, the show and its fans are never far from her mind. In September, she posted a beaming selfie to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Chicago P.D. premiere day! Mad love to the cast and crew and huge welcome to the new cast members. Love all of you. Tune in tonight everyone! #chicagopd."

"Miss you Tracle✨ #StayUpton," commented LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater. Patrick John Flueger, a.k.a Detective Adam Ruzek, added, "U look lovely as the day is new Tracil!"

But our favorite message came from Marina Squerciati, who's fresh off her bridesmaid duties for Torrey DeVitto's wedding: "OMG I MISS YOU."

Squerciati's character, Officer Kim Burgess, was notably absent from the season premiere, but we found out where she was when Ruzek told the squad, "She said the conference is good, learning a lot," after a phone call with his fiancée. "She's disturbed by her case though, thinking about coming home early."