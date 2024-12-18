Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (December 18, 2024)

The Best of Burgess: Season 12... So Far | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been an emotional rollercoaster, but the twists and turns have come to a halt as the show's midseason hiatus continues.

The Intelligence Unit has taken new shape this season as a new officer settles into the squad, but Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) hasn't missed a beat as his fearless team tackles whatever high-stakes case lands on their radar. Along the way, P.D. fans have enjoyed some steamy romances; not only has Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) found a connection with a One Chicago newcomer, but Voight has even thawed to the idea of dating someone new. Chi-Hards can't wait to jump back into the action, and with a One Chicago crossover episode and a Burzek wedding in the works, new episodes of Season 12 couldn't come fast enough.

Learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 — and get details about when episodes return in 2025 — below.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, December 18, 2024? Sadly, no. All three One Chicago series are on a midseason hiatus. During the break, you can stream every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes return? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Chicago P.D.'s Production Designer Dishes About Where the Show Is Filmed "The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

