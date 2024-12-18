NBC Insider Exclusive

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (December 18, 2024)

Chi-Hards, here's when the Season 12 action continues on NBC.

By Jessica White
Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been an emotional rollercoaster, but the twists and turns have come to a halt as the show's midseason hiatus continues.

How to Watch

Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC

The Intelligence Unit has taken new shape this season as a new officer settles into the squad, but Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) hasn't missed a beat as his fearless team tackles whatever high-stakes case lands on their radar. Along the way, P.D. fans have enjoyed some steamy romances; not only has Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) found a connection with a One Chicago newcomer, but Voight has even thawed to the idea of dating someone new. Chi-Hards can't wait to jump back into the action, and with a One Chicago crossover episode and a Burzek wedding in the works, new episodes of Season 12 couldn't come fast enough.

Learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 — and get details about when episodes return in 2025 — below.

Hank Voight holds a towel to his face on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4.
Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, December 18, 2024?

Sadly, no.

All three One Chicago series are on a midseason hiatus. During the break, you can stream every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) sit in their patrol car
Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 1. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes return?

New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Kim Burgess in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12
Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?

All 12 seasons of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"It's a pretty big family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world." 

