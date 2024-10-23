Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (October 23, 2024)
Chi-Hards prepare, you're in for a scare — A Chicago Med Halloween episode is here!
Between the steamy new romances, high-stakes drama, and gripping medical madness of Chicago Med Season 10, Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens next.
Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) has had her work cut out for her this season; the closure of a nearby hospital has her hospital facing unprecedented changes as they accommodate patient overflow. She's made some enemies along the way, leading to some intense drama that has viewers rooting for her safety. Plus, the arrival of not one but two new doctors has also given the Gaffney directors quite the shake-up as the E.D. takes new shape in Season 10.
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.
Is Chicago Med new tonight, October 23, 2024?
Yes, and it looks like an action-packed Halloween episode is joining the One Chicago universe!
The logline for Season 10, Episode 5 ("Bad Habits") reads: "Halloween chaos takes over the E.D.; Asher helps a pregnant woman with an autistic son; Charles clashes with Nurse Jackie on a psych case."
Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.
"We have two wonderful new cast members, Darren Barnet [as Dr. Frost] and Sarah Ramos [as Dr. Caitlin Lenox]..." Med O.G. Oliver Platt told NBC Insider ahead of Season 10. "There's just a lot of sparks flying right away."
When do new Chicago Med episodes air?
New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
"It's been a whirlwind," Ramos told NBC Insider. "There's so many exciting parts, getting to play a surgeon in the E.D., getting to wear my black scrubs, filming in Chicago. I feel like I've been adopted by the city of Chicago, as well as the makers of Chicago Med. It's been a dream."
"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for 10 years now," Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? ... It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?
Stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to stay caught up on the Season 10 thrills and chills or dive into the Chicago Fire or Chicago P.D. action, Peacock has what you need for the perfect One Chicago marathon.