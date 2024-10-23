Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (October 23, 2024)

Ripley and Maggie Try to Calm Down a Patient Whose Eyes Are Burned by Acid | Chicago Med | NBC

Between the steamy new romances, high-stakes drama, and gripping medical madness of Chicago Med Season 10, Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens next.

Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) has had her work cut out for her this season; the closure of a nearby hospital has her hospital facing unprecedented changes as they accommodate patient overflow. She's made some enemies along the way, leading to some intense drama that has viewers rooting for her safety. Plus, the arrival of not one but two new doctors has also given the Gaffney directors quite the shake-up as the E.D. takes new shape in Season 10.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt ) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. "It's been a whirlwind," Ramos told NBC Insider. "There's so many exciting parts, getting to play a surgeon in the E.D., getting to wear my black scrubs, filming in Chicago. I feel like I've been adopted by the city of Chicago, as well as the makers of Chicago Med. It's been a dream." RELATED: Go Behind Chicago Med's Filming Locations With A Co-Executive Producer "We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for 10 years now," Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? ... It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC