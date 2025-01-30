The Surprise SNL Cast Member Co-Hosting TODAY with Jenna & Friends (Week of Feb. 3)

We can't wait to see these two NBC stars together during the fourth hour of TODAY.

Live from New York, a very special Saturday Night Live cast member is coming to TODAY! Starting February 3, SNL's own Ego Nwodim will join Jenna Bush Hager for a week of episodes of TODAY with Jenna & Friends. And fans are already excited about the pairing.

Watch Ego Nwodim on TODAY in February

From staying up late to getting up early, it's going to be a big schedule adjustment for Nwodim, who joined SNL in 2018 and has had roles on Peacock's Mr. Throwback and Genie. When Jenna & Friends announced her appearances on Instagram, fans immediately expressed their excitement.

"Yay!! Ego Nwodim is SO talented and authentically hilarious. Love her on Mr Throwback. Great choice. Jenna keep up the good work. Going solo is not easy," commented one supporter. "I can't wait to see the show," added another. Neither can we.

Catch her all week during the 10 a.m. hour of TODAY from

Get to know Ego Nwodim's "playful" side

If somehow you've missed seeing her on Saturday Night Live, just know she's a warm and versatile performer. One of her most fun impressions is the legendary Dionne Warwick, and her most recent breakout character is definitely Lisa from Temecula.

Originally introduced in Season 48 during Pedro Pascal's episode, Nwodim’s straight-talking, tough-steak-loving Lisa was an instant hit. "I just remember [SNL writers] Gary Richardson and Alex English saying she’s an auntie. I have played all kinds of aunties, and Lisa is her own version of an auntie," Nwodim explained in an interview. "I love playing characters who are strong and wrong, who are disruptive and indignant about it. Lisa was a perfect dream for me."

"All she’s concerned about is what she likes," Nwodim continued. "She’s not concerned about what anyone thinks of it. And to Lisa, she couldn’t possibly care about shaking the table. She sees no problem with enjoying her meal." The creation of the character, she said, "was pure play. It was so playful."

Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson as Corey, Josh Brolin as Mark and Ego Nwodim as Lisa from Temecula during the "Lisa from Temecula: Sports Bar" skit on Saturday Night Live Episode 1858, Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Jenna Bush Hager is still searching for a permanent co-host

The Read With Jenna founder has been trying new partners since longtime TODAY host Hoda Kotb left, and having fun along the way. "I haven't dated in 20 years," Hager explained to Kotb on TODAY. "I met Hoda, I fell so madly in love with you so quickly. And we've had these years together which have been some of the best of my entire life. But here's the thing: it's time for me to get out there, guys. Y'all know the new trend, roster dating? That's what I'm gonna be doing."

