Friday nights just aren't the same without Dateline.

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (May 16, 2025)

After more than three decades on air, Friday nights mean there’s an episode Dateline in store on NBC.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

The Dateline correspondents and hosts have become such familiar faces and voices through the years that they've been impersonated by Saturday Night Live cast members. Like Bill Hader, a massive Dateline fan, whose impression of Keith Morrison became a staple on the show. During a 2019 appearance on Late Night, Hader told Seth Meyers that Morrison is one of his “personal heroes” and compared meeting the Dateline correspondent to seeing the Beatles.

So what’s in store with Dateline tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, May 16, 2025? No, Dateline is not airing a new episode tonight. On Friday, May 16, NBC will be airing an episode from Dateline Season 31 titled, “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?” Reported by Keith Morrison, Friday’s episode, which first aired in 2023, details the 2006 murder of Mindy Morgenstern, a 22-year-old college student at Valley City State University. “A quiet North Dakota college town is left in fear after 22-year-old student Mindy Morgenstern is found murdered in her off-campus apartment. Detectives investigate neighbors, friends and boyfriends before they discover the killer hiding in plain sight,” the episode’s official synopsis reads.

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning for Dateline. Photo: NBC

How can I watch Dateline? This week’s episode of Dateline airs on Friday, May 16, at 9/8c on NBC.

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? You can watch tons of past Dateline episodes from Seasons 18 to 32 on Peacock right now. You can also stream every previously aired Dateline episode from Season 33, including last week’s new report on the University of Idaho murders and the ongoing trial of Bryan Kohberger. “The Terrible Night on King Road,” which aired on Friday, May 9, featured “never-before-reported evidence” and new interviews with friends of the victims as well as a former student at the University of Idaho who crossed paths with Kohberger, the man accused of killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in 2022.

To keep up with the latest from Dateline, be sure to sign up for the show’s official newsletter. You can also check out Dateline’s large collection of original true crime podcasts. In addition to weekly episodes of the Dateline NBC podcast, full seasons on specific stories about Lori Vallow Daybell in Mommy Doomsday, the murder of California dad Rob Limon in Deadly Mirage, and more are available wherever you get your podcasts.