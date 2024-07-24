Everything to Know About Mr. Throwback, Steph Curry’s Peacock Mockumentary

The NBA season may be over, but Steph Curry is not done making buckets just yet. This summer, he's representing Team USA in the Paris Olympics (the Opening Ceremony kicks off Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock), and he's also launching a brand new venture here at home in the form of his acting debut.

That's right, Steph Curry is making the leap from basketball star to comedy star in the new series Mr. Throwback, and we've got all the info you need right here.

What Is Mr. Throwback?

A mockumentary style series told in half-hour installments, Mr. Throwback follows Danny Grossman (Adam Pally), a man who's never lived up to his glory days playing grade school basketball. Back in the day, Danny was a star hooper, the best player on his team, which is really saying something when you consider that one of his teammates was Steph Curry (Curry, playing himself), who also happened to be his childhood best friend.

Fast forward a few years, and Danny's having a rough go of things while working as a sports memorabilia dealer. His life's gotten rough, and he feels like connecting with Steph again might just be thing that turns it all around for him. Fortunately for Danny, he rejoins Steph's life right as a documentary crew is following the star around, and they think Danny's story might be a compelling comeback narrative. Alas, as the first trailer (shown above) for the series shows, things aren't quite so simple.

Who Made Mr. Throwback?

Stars Curry and Pally also serve as executive producers on the series, which includes an impressive roster of talent both in front of and behind the camera. As you saw in the trailer, the show's main cast also includes Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim and The Afterparty star Ayden Mayeri, along with guest stars Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran, and Rich Sommer.

If you're a Happy Endings fan, you'll also be excited to find out who's behind the camera. The series reteams Pally with Happy Endings creator David Caspe and Happy Endings writers Daniel and Matthew Libman, all of whom serve as writers and producers on Mr. Throwback. In the director's chair is David Wain, the multi-hyphenate comedy legend whose previous credits include Wet Hot American Summer, Role Models, and of course, The State.

How to Watch Mr. Throwback

You won't have to wait much longer for Mr. Throwback. The series premieres August 8, exclusively on Peacock, so be sure to tune in to see if Curry crushes acting the same way he crushes three-pointers.

Be sure to catch Curry and the rest of Team USA across the NBC family of networks as the Olympic Games kick off in Paris, France this week.