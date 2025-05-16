Scarlett Johansson Thinks the Season Finale Will Be Bigger Than the SNL50 Anniversary Special

The seven-time SNL Host has been impersonating the First Daughter for years.

All of Scarlett Johansson's Ivanka Trump SNL Sketches from 2007 to Now

As a member of Saturday Night Live’s Five-Timers Club, Scarlett Johansson has delivered top-notch comedy in countless memorable sketches through the years. And one character she’s played multiple times that’s always guaranteed to be met with applause is her impression of Ivanka Trump.

Johansson, who marks her seventh time hosting SNL on May 17, 2025, has been portraying the First Daughter for nearly two decades now. Read on to revisit and watch all her sketches as the oldest Trump daughter.

“Live with Regis & Kelly” (Season 32, Episode 18)

Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, Darrell Hammond as Regis Philbin, and Amy poehler as Kelly Ripa during "Live with Regis & Kelly" skit on April 21, 2007 during Saturday Night Live Season 32, Episode 18. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Johansson debuted her monotone impersonation of Ivanka Trump long before her father became president. When Johansson hosted the April 21, 2007 episode of SNL, she appeared in a blonde wig in a sketch with Amy Poehler and Darrell Hammond as Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin, respectively, to talk about working with her father on The Apprentice.

“I’m really enjoying working with my father on all his projects, especially The Apprentice Los Angeles,” Johansson says in the “Live with Regis & Kelly” sketch, without ever cracking a smile. “I’ve never been more full of joy in my life.”

Watch this sketch from Season 32, Episode 18 in full on Peacock.

“Complicit” (Season 42, Episode 21)

Complicit

Johansson’s impression of Ivanka Trump returned in a March 2017 sketch that resembled a sultry perfume commercial set in a glamorous ballroom.

“Every man knows her name, every woman knows her face. When she walks into a room, all eyes are on her. She’s Ivanka,” Cecily Strong narrates as Johansson appears in a sparkly gold gown, pursing her lips.

The Season 42 sketch also featured Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump.

“White House Tree Trimming” (Season 43, Episode 9)

White House Tree Trimming Cold Open

Months later, in December 2017, Johansson reprised her role as Ivanka Trump when she made a surprise cameo in SNL's holiday-themed cold open, “White House Tree Trimming.”

The sketch begins with Baldwin as President Trump and Strong as First Lady Melania Trump delivering a Christmas message from the White House in front of what they called “the tree of shame.” A star-studded lineup of SNL cast members, including Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway and Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee, appear throughout the sketch to deliver new ornaments for the tree.

"Michael Cohen Wiretap" (Season 43, Episode 19)

Johansson joined Ben Stiller, Jimmy Fallon, Stormy Daniels, and more in a surprise cold open cameo in May 2018 as Ivanka Trump.

Throughout the sketch, Stiller, playing Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, frantically calls several figures in the president’s universe on a burner phone. And one of those calls came from Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

“Michael, did we hear Giuliani call Jared 'disposable’ on national television? ‘Cause Jared is furious,” Ivanka says.

“Yeah, man! I’m like what the hell?” Fallon shouts in a high-pitched voice as Kushner. "You don’t even wanna see me! I could cut a b----!”

“The White Potus” (Season 50, Episode 17)

The White Potus

With the Trumps back in the White House, Johansson made another surprise cameo as Ivanka in April 2025 in SNL's White Lotus parody. In Season 50’s “The White Potus” sketch, the Ratliffs have been replaced with the Trump family: James Austin Johnson as Trump, Chloe Fineman as Melania with a thick Southern accent, Mikey Day as Donald Jr., Alex Moffat as Eric, and Johansson as a mediating Ivanka.

"B-T-dubs, where's Ivanka? She's been M.I.A. for dad's entire presidency," Donald Jr. asks as the sketch pans to Ivanka sitting at a Buddhist temple. Johansson’s Ivanka then quickly tip-toes out of the temple as a voice asks the question: “Am I willing to give up greed and material possessions in order to lead an honest and ethical life?"

