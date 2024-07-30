Everything to Know About the Cast & Characters of Peacock's Mr. Throwback

Peacock's new comedy Mr. Throwback has a leg up on a lot of other new shows hitting screens this year, because it's the only show where you'll get to see NBA superstar Stephen Curry play a fictionalized version of himself. That's right, Curry is making the move to acting this summer, and Peacock is the only place to see it, but he's not the only major player in Mr. Throwback's comedy of errors.

Hailing from Happy Endings writers and producers David Caspe and Daniel and Matthew Libman, Mr. Throwback is the story of a desperate vintage sportswear dealer who's looking for a way to solve a really bad situation. Fortunately for him, he just happens to have been childhood best friends with Steph Curry, the rich, famous basketball star who could basically fix everything with the snap of his fingers.

Presented in a mockumentary style meant to evoke sports documentaries, and full of great character comedy, Mr. Throwback might become your next sitcom obsession, and not just because Curry's in it. Ahead of the show's August 8 Peacock debut, let's take a closer look at the other key characters and stars of Mr. Throwback.

Who's Who in the Cast of Peacock's Mr. Throwback?

Adam Pally as Danny

Lucy (Tien Tran) and Danny (Adam Pally) on Mr. Throwback Episode 106. Photo: Chuck Hodes/Peacock

Danny Grossman is one of those people who, according to Mr. Throwback, peaked early. A junior high basketball superstar who was so good that Curry was his backup, Danny seemed to have a bright future in sports. Then, for reasons we won't spoil here, that all came crashing down. Cut to present day, and Danny runs a vintage shop where he sells sports memorabilia. It's not going so well lately, and when Danny runs into money troubles, he realizes the best way to fix things quickly might be to re-team with his old best friend.

Steph Curry as Himself

Danny (Adam Pally) and Stephen Curry on Mr. Throwback. Photo: David Moir/Peacock

Like the real-life Steph Curry, Mr. Throwback's version of the basketball star is an NBA icon, a brilliant player, and a philanthropist. When we meet him in the show, he's also in the midst of what's basically a 24-hour documentary project, because his life is so cool he wants to have cameras rolling at all times just in case something amazing happens. Though he hasn't seen Danny in years, Steph is happy to reconnect with his old friend, and offers to help in whatever way he can. Of course, he has no idea how crazy things are about to get when he says that.

Ego Nwodim as Kimberly

Kimberly (Ego Nwodim) on Mr. Throwback Episode 105. Photo: David Moir/Peacock

Overseeing Steph's documentary project, along with all of his other media projects, is Kimberly, who runs "Curry Up and Wait Productions" for the basketball star. Like Danny, Kimberly is one of Steph's childhood friends, and together with Danny they were an inseparable trio when they were younger. Unlike Danny, Kimberly has come up in the world alongside Steph, staying at his side during his NBA rise and gaining her own career because of it. That makes her protective of Steph and suspicious of Danny.

Ayden Mayeri as Danny's Wife Samantha

Samantha (Ayden Mayeri) and Danny (Adam Pally) on Mr. Throwback Episode 102. Photo: George Burns Jr/Peacock

As the show begins, Danny is recently divorced, and Samantha is his ex-wife and mother to their daughter, Charlie. Though their marriage is over, Samantha is committed to co-parenting with Danny and, perhaps more importantly, knows that her ex-husband has potential. She's seen him at his best and at his worst, and while his worst can be a lot, she also knows that he's capable of more than he perhaps truly understands. That said, she also knows he's got a knack for getting into trouble, and senses that his efforts to reconnect with Curry might not go completely smoothly.

Layla Scalisi as Danny's Daughter Charlie

Samantha (Ayden Mayeri), Charlie (Layla Scalisi) and Danny (Adam Pally) on Mr. Throwback Episode 103. Photo: George Burns Jr/Peacock

The daughter of Danny and Samantha, Charlie is pretty much a regular kid. She likes Taylor Swift, she enjoys boba, and she just wants her parents to get along and be there for her. Fortunately for Charlie, both Samantha and Danny are committed to doing exactly that, but perhaps unfortunately for Charlie, Danny is still a schemer whose desire to go above and beyond for his daughter tends to get him in a certain amount of trouble.

Mr. Peacock premieres August 8 on Peacock.