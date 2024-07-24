It's a Slam-Dunk! NBA Games Return to NBC and Peacock in 2025

Sure, the world's best NBA players may be in Paris right now to compete in the Summer Olympics (the Opening Ceremony kicks off Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock), and yeah, Steph Curry just debuted the first trailer for his Peacock original comedy Mr. Throwback, but there's even bigger NBA news slamming the hoops world today.

NBA and WNBA Returning to NBC Family of Networks: The Details

NBCUniversal and the NBA just announced a slam-dunk 11-year agreement bringing NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games to NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Sky Sports, and Telemundo.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, the deal will bring 100 NBA national games each regular season, as well as the NBA All-Star Game and all the exciting competitions of All-Star Saturday, to NBC and Peacock. Many of those games will be exclusive to Peacock, including national Monday night games and doubleheaders. Select NBA games and the NBA All-Star Game will also be broadcast on Telemundo.

And in the postseason, when things really start heating up, expect to see more NBA Playoff games on the NBCUniversal networks than any other NBA media partner. That includes first-round playoff games that will be exclusive in all markets (national and local), and then every other year (beginning with the 2025-26 season), six NBA Conference Finals series.

WNBA Also Coming to NBC, Peacock

Of course, the NBA's not the only game in town. More than 50 WNBA regular-season and first-round playoff games each will be broadcast each season across USA Network, Peacock, and NBC, as well as three WNBA Finals series (2026, ’30, ‘34) and the WNBA Semi-Finals games in seven seasons (2026, ’28, ’30, ’31, ’32, ’34, ’36).

And, as befitting of the networks that are bringing you exclusive dynamic coverage of the 2024 Olympics, you'll also be able to catch all USA Basketball men’s and women’s games under the NBCUniversal umbrella.

“We are excited to once again become long-term partners with the NBA and WNBA, as well as USA Basketball,” Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCU Media Group in a statement. “With a unique presentation plan across NBCUniversal platforms during the regular season and postseason, as well as the midseason tentpole All-Star Game and events of All-Star Saturday, we have a strong slate that will help supercharge our overall content strategy across the portfolio.”

“The return of NBA basketball to the NBC Sports family comes with enormous benefits and excitement for our fans,” added NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “And through its multiple platforms – especially NBC and Peacock – and its expansive resources, NBCUniversal promises to build on the deep tradition and history of the NBA on NBC.”

Catch many greats from the NBA and WNBA across the NBC family of networks as the Olympic Games kick off in Paris, France this week.